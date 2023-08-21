Geri Halliwell Shares Christian Horner Made Her Embrace Her Real “Silly” Self

Former Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell, and Red Bull team boss, Christian Horner have become one of the most powerful couples in the world of F1. Horner, one of the most successful F1 team bosses has been married to Geri Halliwell since 2015, after meeting through work. In a recent interview with Sunday Times, Halliwell shared how Horner brought out her true silly self.

Advertisement

Halliwell, 51, singer and former member of the famous spice girl group. Despite her success as a singer, Halliwell admitted that she had been holding her true authentic self back. However, meeting Horner changed that.

Geri Halliwell on finding her true self with Horner

Halliwell talked about how Horner has helped her embrace her real self in an interview with Sunday Times. She also revealed how Horner has been instrumental in helping her feel comfortable in her own skin.

Advertisement

She told, “I’m not going to hold myself in in a Hervé Léger dress. I was quite grumpy to Christian, actually, and my sillier self came out. I was just real.”

Halliwell has also been a contributor to Netflix’s Drive To Survive documentary which gives a behind-the-scenes look into their life in the British countryside.

Halliwell’s Journey from Hollywood to Drive to Survive

In addition to her music career, Former Spice Girl was also featured in a Hollywood movie. She recently made her Hollywood debut in Gran Turismo. The movie is based on-true events based on the life of Welsh racer Jann Mardenboroug.

She plays the role of Lesley Mardenborough, the mother of Jann Mardenborough, an aspiring teenage racing driver. Halliwell has previously appeared in movies such as Spice World and Crank, but Gran Turismo is her first big movie.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GeriHalliwell/status/1610964211571777538?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Halliwell has also been a regular character on Netflix’s Drive to Survive since its first season in 2019. She was shown visiting races and meeting with F1 drivers, and even giving speeches to the Red Bull team with Christian Horner. And since then has grown her prominence in the F1 world.