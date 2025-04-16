McLaren Doesn’t Need to Pick a ‘Number 1 Driver’, Claims Former Aston Martin Race Strategist

Oscar Piastri McLaren Formula 1 Team, Australia, 81 celebrates first place and victory on the podium at the podium ceremony, behind him Lando Norris McLaren Formula 1 Team, Great Britain, 04 , BAH, Formula 1 World Championship, Gulf Air Grand Prix of Bahrain, Bahrain International Circuit, Race, 2025 season Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

McLaren is currently facing a problem that each team will not mind facing. With they having two world-class drivers fighting for the ultimate prize, they have a luxury problem on their hands as they need to decide who to favor.

The Woking-based squad’s lineup, involving Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, was formed in 2023. But it took the team a year and a half to develop a car capable of winning races consistently. Now that they have, both are going toe to toe. Of course, this has led to situations where intra-team battles have cost McLaren valuable points.

For instance, in Italy last year, a first-lap lunge by Piastri on Norris turned what could have been a 1-2 finish into a 2-3. Since then, many experts have urged the team to designate a number one driver, either to avoid similar incidents or to prevent the kind of escalation seen in the rivalry between former Mercedes teammates Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton.

That said, not everyone thinks that McLaren have to consistently prioritize one over the other.

On the F1 Show podcast on Sky Sports, former strategist Bernie Collins discussed Piastri’s form and how the Aussie driver has improved leaps and bounds since coming into F1. She pointed out how, in the beginning, Piastri would lack in certain aspects, but has now worked on them and reached Norris’ level.

“He (Piastri) seems to be (on Norris’ level), out of the four events we’ve had so far, there now,” she said. “So yes, it’s gonna be a bit back and forth, but I think… Until they’re in control of both championships, then they don’t need to choose a number one driver. As long as they can stop them crashing into each other.”

As things stand, McLaren appears to be firmly in the driver’s seat to win both championships. The MCL39 is the fastest car on the grid, which is why they lead the Constructors’ standings by 58 points over second-placed Mercedes.

On the individual front, Norris and Piastri sit first and second in the Drivers’ standings, with the Australian just three points behind, and Max Verstappen a further five points behind in third.

While there have been no costly slip-ups from either Norris or Piastri due to intra-team battles, with both drivers slightly distracted by the competition on the other side of the garage, close rivals like George Russell and Verstappen could take advantage.

In Suzuka, for instance, while the paddock’s attention was fixed on Norris or Piastri for pole, Verstappen came out of nowhere to snatch P1 and went on to win the race. If such cases were to arise more often, McLaren may be forced to intervene and designate a number one driver to avoid mistakes that could derail their title ambitions.