Failing to Convince His Daughter, Christian Horner Resorts to Persuading Other Children to Support Max Verstappen

Red Bull boss Christian Horner’s love for his team and drivers is unmatched. Undoubtedly he wants as many supporters as he can garner for his team.

From convincing his children to compelling other children on the paddock, Horner has been spotted by the Drive to Survive camera quite often.

In one of the episodes of the Netflix show, the Briton was seen persuading his children to support Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

But he failed. In one of the episodes, his daughter Olivia Horner revealed that she supports Lewis Hamilton. On the other hand, his son Monty is too young to pick a driver.

Christian Horner fails to influence children

Netflix released the latest season of its F1 docu-series Drive to Survive on 24 February. The show has already got the fans on the edge of their seats as they eagerly wait for the first ‘lights out’ of the 2023 season.

Drive to Survive, of course, is filled with multiple backstage chaoses that happened during the 2022 season. But one of the most hilarious incidents came at the hands of Red Bull’s boss.

Walking down the paddock in one of the episodes, Horner is seen speaking to two children one of whom is wearing a Mercedes cap. He stops and asks the kids who their favourite driver is and they say, Lewis Hamilton.

F1 Twitter exploded with hilarious comments as many people found it funny that he tries this every season and gets disappointed.

F1 Twitter explodes with hilarious comments

Ever since the release of the new season of Drive to Survive, the fans have filled F1 Twitter with hilarious jokes on the behind-the-scenes events of the 2022 campaign.

Horner went from trying to make his kids support the Red Bull drivers to convincing other children😂pic.twitter.com/tUkCjA7Env — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) February 24, 2023

That’s what I thought. The “Oh okay” and the disappointment 😂 — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) February 24, 2023

the disappointed stammering over “your grandad” FUCKKK — sera (@CUNTCEDES) February 24, 2023

I’m sorry this might just be one of the funniest things Drive to Survive has produced pic.twitter.com/dp1OpgfHA7 — t 🌿 (@formullana) February 24, 2023

