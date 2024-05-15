Four-Time World Champion Fred Kerley Set to Face African and European Sprint Rivals at the Oslo Diamond League

The track meets leading up to the Paris Olympics in July have captivated the spectators. Whether it’s an American or a global event, enthusiasts have been looking for the athletes who have proven themselves this year. However, Fred Kerley has encountered some difficulties while running his 100 and 200 meters throughout the outdoor season. Although Kerley still managed podium finishes, he also wants to win a few races to show that he still has it.

The American track star will compete against two unique sprint rivals at the Oslo Diamond League on May 30, according to an Instagram post from Diamond League Athletics. The grid will include many more competitors, but the audience is eager for Akani Simbine and Lamont Marcell Jacobs. These two will pose tough competition for Kerley, but the American has been ready for the challenges of the Olympic season.

South African sprint star Akani Simbine is no stranger to the stage of the Olympics and World Championships. He is also an eight-time Diamond League winner, making him a formidable opponent for Kerley.

The two-track rivals also competed this year at the Suzhou Diamond League, where Simibine defeated Christian Coleman and the four-time world champion to win the gold medal in 10.01 seconds. The audience was surprised by this performance because they expected one of the two Americans to win. The Oslo Diamond League will also mark his third appearance in a 100-meter event, and he has yet to be defeated in the category.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is another athlete who could pose a significant challenge to the other two track stars. He hasn’t run much in the 2024 season, but the fans know that if he can find his form, he will be an extremely difficult opponent. This is also the Olympic season, and the Italian is renowned for performing admirably at such important events.

This is a pivotal year for athletes such as Kerley. The four-time world champion has had many ups and downs this season, but he needs to perform at his peak to secure Olympic spots. He expressed interest in concentrating on the 100 and 200 meters in the upcoming outdoor track events, but a British runner startled him when he arrived at the Jamaica Athletics venue.

Fred Kerley Misses Out on the Gold Medal

The Jamaica Athletics demonstrated a lot of promising track action, which the audience had long demanded. Fred Kerley was scheduled to run in the 200-meter division, while his USATF teammate Christian Coleman was also on the grid.

While the audience expected a track fight between the two American athletes, British sprinter Zharnel Hughes sprang out of nowhere to top the podium. He was also the only athlete to finish in less than 20 seconds, clocking in at 19.96 seconds. Kerley ran admirably but had to settle for silver as Coleman slipped to sixth place on the grid.