Felipe Massa Believes ‘Superior’ Max Verstappen Is Unlikely to Be Dethroned Until F1’s Scheduled New Regulations Kick In

The 2023 F1 season has been the year of the Dutch Lion, Max Verstappen. The dominant champ has picked up 10 wins in 12 races and is still continuing to go. And now, Felipe Massa revealed that the dominance is not going to stop until the new regulations kick in after two years.

F1 is all set to bring new regulations in 2026. The new changes will see cars having more to play with electric parts than they are having to play with now. Thus, this means that the teams will have to start building their cars from scratch.

However, the changes are still seasons away and the rivals for now can’t help but digest the ‘superior’ domination by Verstappen and Red Bull. As Massi himself believes this will be the status quo till 2025.

Massa believes Max Verstappen will remain dominant

Massa, the former Ferrari star has recently opened up on the current supremacy by Verstappen in the sport. He firmly believes that the mighty RB-19 will always give the Dutchman an edge till 2025.

Talking about this, he said to Marca, “I think until 2026 when we have the change in regulations, Verstappen will win everything. I think until 2026 when we have the change in regulations, Verstappen will win everything.”

The Brazilian former driver also added as per French media F1 Only, “Logically, we will have a big change [in 2026], and with all the new things, we will have new cars, and the only question will be whether the Red Bull will be the same as today. But at the moment, I don’t see anyone at Verstappen’s level.”

While this could all be true, the doubt remains if the Red Bull driver will be willing to stay in the sport after 2026. There were multiple occasions when the two-time world champion hinted at a potential exit from the sport.

F1 expert made a shocking revelation on Verstappen’s early exit

According to the recent update, Max Verstappen might leave the sport early for his peace of mind. This has come after Mark Hughes, the man who wrote the defending champion’s biography revealed that the Red Bull driver might leave the sport after the 2025 season.

Hughes said this as he thinks winning a world championship was the main criterion for the 25-year-old. And he is not expected to go for the eighth world championship and break all records.

If that happens, Max Verstappen will lose $180 million in three years [$60 million a year as per contract] from Red Bull as he will leave three years before his contract expires. As things stand, it’ll be interesting to see if the Red Bull star decides to part ways with his overalls just the way he has been hinting at it off late.