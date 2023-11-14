Felipe Massa Defends Sergio Perez by Suggesting Even Lewis Hamilton Cannot Defeat Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez is under immense pressure, because of his inability to challenge Max Verstappen. Thankfully for him, he has found an ally in Felipe Massa, the man who is engaged in a legal battle with the FIA and F1. Massa thinks that even the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso cannot defeat Verstappen at the moment.

Hamilton and Alonso are regarded as two of the greatest of all time. Verstappen, this year, is driving the dominant RB19 and has won 17 races out of 20. However, many felt that if Hamilton or Alonso had a car capable of winning races, the Dutchman would face a stronger challenge. Massa certainly doesn’t think so.

“Even if we put Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso in the other car,” Massa said as per Formule 1. “I’m not sure it would change much. Maybe a little, but trust me, they wouldn’t beat Max either.”

Perez is driving the same car as Verstappen but has less than half the points amassed by the latter. This shows how dominant Verstappen has been this year. Still, Massa’s statement was huge, especially because he is working hard to take Hamilton’s title away and add one to his column.

Felipe Massa’s battle against the title Lewis Hamilton won

In 2008, Lewis Hamilton won his first world title in extraordinary fashion, edging Massa by just one point. However, earlier this year, Massa got to know that the FIA knew about the Crashgate scandal in Singapore in 2008. If the results of that race got nullified due to the scandal, the title would go to Massa.

As a result, the Brazilian former driver, decided to go all in. He lodged a case, and is engaged in a legal battle with the sport’s governing bodies. Not only does he want Hamilton’s championship taken away, but he wants a compensation of $15 million.

Nonetheless, it seems very unlikely that Massa will win this case against the FIA and F1. The majority of the F1 community seems to be against the idea of Massa getting a title, that he seemingly lost 15 years ago.