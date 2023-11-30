Fernando Alonso’s Report Card for Lance Stroll Is an Unusual Surprise

Fernando Alonso has recently reflected on the 2023 season and given a positive report card about Aston Martin’s performance. Furthermore, the two-time world champion was also all praises for his teammate, Lance Stroll.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1GuyDan/status/1727312725192114659?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alonso highlighted how the Canadian driver did not give up despite going through a disastrous phase while driving the AMR23. As per a report from SoyMotor, the 42-year-old addressed the change of behavior from Stroll but appreciated him for coming back from a dark phase and finding his form again.

Advertisement

“It has been impressive to see his dedication and motivation through the ups and downs, at the beginning of the year with a broken hand and then throughout the season he was so determined to put things back in place,” said Alonso.

For most of the season, Alonso was the only driver Aston Martin could depend on to bring in valuable points because of his consistency. As a result, the Spaniard secured P4 in the championship with 206 points and eight podiums. On the other hand, Stroll struggled massively as he failed to register any podiums and finished P10 with just 74 points.

Away from the on-track setbacks, Stroll also had to deal with fractured wrists and a toe, which added to his misery. As a result, Alonso admitted that the way Stroll rediscovered his form in the last few races of the 2023 season even surprised him.

Lance Stroll addressed his shortcomings

Recovering from multiple fractures in less than a month and then having a terrible race in the season opener in Bahrain perfectly summed up the rollercoaster season Lance Stroll had in 2023. Addressing the same in an interview, Stroll talked about how his race in Bahrain wasn’t a great one.

Moving further along the season, Stroll spoke of the time when Alonso was securing podiums, but he could not replicate the same level of results as he was still recovering from his injuries. The 25-year-old believes certain factors were out of his control that resulted in Alonso finishing 132 points ahead of him.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1GuyDan/status/1726656085275410925?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nonetheless, Stroll recognizes Alonso is the faster of the two drivers and believes he still has a long way to go before being able to truly challenge the Asturian’s pace. “So I have to figure out how to go a little bit faster round the corners. Simple,” said the 25-year-old.