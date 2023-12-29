Ferrari Man Behind 5 Michael Schumacher Titles Evaluates Charles Leclerc: “I Wouldn’t Be Happy to See...”

According to recent reports, Luca di Montezemolo, a key figure at Ferrari for more than 25 years, has provided insightful commentary on Charles Leclerc. Di Montezemolo, famous for his role in bringing Michael Schumacher to Maranello, now shares his seasoned perspective on the team’s strategic approach. The focus of his reflections is whether Ferrari should commit to a long-term partnership with the talented Monegasque driver.

The team’s closest brush with success was last year when Leclerc posed a formidable challenge to the season’s champion, Max Verstappen, up until the French Grand Prix. Subsequently, in 2023, the Scuderia experienced a decline in performance. In light of these conditions, the ex-Ferrari president, when questioned about the team’s dependence on Leclerc, provided a thought-provoking viewpoint.

As per a widely circulated tweet, Montezemolo told Gazzetta, “Yes, I wouldn’t be happy to see Leclerc as an opponent. But he must have a team and a car that puts him in a position to win.”

These insights are particularly crucial as the team strives to regain the glory of its illustrious past. As one of the oldest and most iconic F1 teams, Ferrari boasts a rich history, yet its dominance has dwindled since the Schumacher era. Despite this, the team has entrusted Charles Leclerc with their hopes. However, recurring strategic missteps have hindered Ferrari from providing Leclerc with a competitive car for championship contention.

However, the man who witnessed the era of unparalleled success with Michael Schumacher winning 5 titles, also responded to another captivating question. It was about whether there is a resemblance between Michael Schumacher and Leclerc, the 76-year-old remarked that Leclerc’s performance in qualifying is formidable.

Amid adversity, what traits can Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz draw from Michael Schumacher?

In today’s Formula 1 landscape, Red Bull is enjoying a dominant phase. However, there’s a notable contrast with last season when Charles Leclerc claimed victories in two of the initial three races. Nevertheless despite that promising start, Red Bull quickly took the lead holding both titles.

This situation is reminiscent of Michael Schumacher’s early years at Ferrari in 1996, as pointed out by former Scuderia engineer Rich Smedley. During that period, the Italian team had struggled for major titles since 1983, and it took four seasons after Schumacher’s arrival to secure victory. The current championship drought for Ferrari is even more prolonged, extending back to 2008.

In response to this, Smedley stresses that the current Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc, and Carlos Sainz, should take on the responsibility similar to what the German legend Michael Schumacher did in his time. Schumacher’s positive influence and motivation played a crucial role in inspiring the entire Maranello team, leading to a period of dominance.

Considering that Smedley suggests that Leclerc and Sainz should embody this characteristic which will foster a positive culture to propel Ferrari back to glory. During his conversation with the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Smedley said, “It’s the job of the driver to ride through the highs and the lows. If you ever need an example of this in history, it’s Michael Schumacher.”

Nevertheless while wrapping up, Smedley also shared examples of Michael Schumacher’s attitude during tough times. He mentioned that throughout challenging periods, he never once observed Schumacher complaining privately about individuals or expressing grievances in a manner that didn’t foster positive conflict. Additionally, while commending Schumacher, Smedley emphasized the racing icon’s complete trust in the technical team.