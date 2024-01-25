“Gentlemen’s Agreement” With Michael Schumacher’s Family Leads to Ralf’s Ex-Wife’s Eviction From Reality TV Show

Michael Schumacher is a racing god, a hero in Germany. Naturally, since his catastrophic accident in 2013, the German broadcaster RTL has had a ‘Gentlemen’s Agreement‘ with the Schumacher family to protect the privacy of the seven-time world champion‘s medical situation. This unwritten agreement has led to the elimination of Cora Schumacher, Ralf Schumacher’s ex-wife, from the German version of ‘I’m a Celebrity…‘ within just three days.

On the show, the producers quickly started to have doubts with respect to Cora’s talkative nature. Her outspoken nature really started to make them nervous about whether she would be able to keep her lips tight on Michael’s health condition. Hence, the decision was made to evict her before she made any revelations that perhaps could cause a huge furor in the global media.

According to reports coming out of Italian media outlet Corriere della Sera, RTL has rebutted these claims and stated it was Cora’s health that led to this decision being taken. RTL’s statement read, “Cora suffers from a strong cough and she has decided that she no longer feels fit for the adventure in the jungle. We wish you all the best.”

While RTL strongly believed that Cora would eventually spill the beans on Michael Schumacher’s health, given her flamboyant nature, her ex, Ralf Schumacher, refused to give light to these claims as he himself cleared the air during an interview a while back.

Michael Schumacher’s brother extends faith to his ex-wife for keeping their family secrets

While speaking to the German publication BILD, Ralf Schumacher himself had rubbished the concerns relating to Cora leaking any sensitive private information related to his brother’s health. As Ralf claimed, there were no secrets to disclose anyway.

Ralf, who raced alongside his brother in F1 during the early 2000s, even wished his ex-wife luck for her upcoming appearance on the reality TV show. Cora herself is a pretty well-known TV personality in her own right. She is known for her flamboyant personality and has made countless previous appearances on German television and reality shows.

Moreover, Cora also has racing in her blood. As it turns out, the now 47-year-old model and German television personality was a racing driver in her youth. That is also how she and Ralf met.