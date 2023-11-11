Geri Halliwell Owns Up to Three Habits That Drive Red Bull F1 Boss Christian Horner Absolutely Crazy

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner, who have been married for over seven years, enjoy a very happy life with their son Monty. Over the years, fans have watched the pair grow gracefully through different stages of life and nurture their children while always wearing a smile. Nonetheless, the former Spice Girl recently provided an honest look into the intricacies of their marriage while disclosing three habits that annoy her husband Horner.

During a lively discussion on The Drew Barrymore show, Geri Halliwell amusingly responded to a question related to her husband. As the video played out, Halliwell was asked to name three specific thing that annoyed the Red Bull team principal the most.

Geri Halliwell initially addressed the bathroom habit and said, ” It’s the toothpaste. That’s it. As if to say, look, I put the lid on the toothpaste go look. Its the same thing because it’s fun, messy, like he thinks that I just leave a trail of destruction. Like he says, I leave doors open.”

At last Halliwell gave a playful and hilarious response to Barrymore’s reiteration of Horner’s third and last question about what drives him the most insane about her car habits. She said, “ Oh my God. If we did this if we were eating in his car. “ Interestingly by answering all of the three questions in a correct and amusing manner, Halliwell illustrated the depth of her relationship with her partner.

How did Geri Halliwell reveal her true self in the early years of her marriage to Christian Horner?

Geri Halliwell is happily married to Christian Horner. However, a few months ago, she talked candidly about her past in an interview with The Sunday Times, claiming that she saw herself as a “late developer” to the scene.

The singer revealed that she took a passive stance when looking for these kinds of relationships, stating, ” This is me; I’m not going to hold myself in in a Hervé Léger dress.” In addition, she talked about how she was sillier. And a little grumpy in her early days with Christian Horner, letting her own unfiltered self show through. She said, “I was quite grumpy to Christian. Actually, and my sillier self came out. I was just real.”

However while wrapping up, Halliwell said that since then, things have improved for the better and the couple has gotten closer. She revealed that at the moment, she is in a very loving relationship.