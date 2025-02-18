“Gotta Play It Down Sometimes”: George Russell on Toto Wolff Being ‘Too Relaxed’ Before Season Start

With George Russell having outperformed seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in two of their three seasons together at Mercedes, team principal Toto Wolff is well aware of the 27-year-old’s talent.

Wolff remains confident that Russell can deliver—provided Mercedes gives him a “fairly quick car.”

During a talkSPORT Driving podcast, the host had some fun with Wolff’s remarks, joking that Russell would prefer the car to be very fast rather than just fairly fast. He also noted that Wolff seemed “too relaxed” despite Mercedes’ struggles in the ground-effect era.

Russell played along, agreeing that having a quick car is “as simple as that” before explaining why Wolff appears so unfazed.

“You gotta play it down sometimes,” he said.

But does this suggest confidence in Mercedes’ prospects with the W16 in 2025?

Only time will tell, with the new season set to kick off in less than a month in Australia. However, expectations point to a transitional year, as rookie Kimi Antonelli steps up to partner Russell.

Antonelli warns F1 fans about hyping him too much

With a stellar record in junior formulas, Antonelli arrives in F1 with a big reputation. Adding to the pressure is the fact that he’s stepping into the seat vacated by Lewis Hamilton—one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen. However, the Italian is not too keen on such comparisons.

“Saying that I am replacing Lewis Hamilton, I don’t think that is really correct,” the 18-year-old told Sky Sports. “He is such a big figure in the sport and has achieved so much, so I feel like I am just the next Mercedes driver.”

Even Toto Wolff, who initially hyped up Antonelli, has since urged Mercedes shareholders to temper their expectations.

“If you expect him to be on pole position in Melbourne, win the race, and immediately fight for the championship, then the risk is high because that won’t happen,” the Austrian said, revealing his discussions with Mercedes’ top management.

As a result, Mercedes are likely to treat 2025 as a developmental year for Antonelli while prioritizing their 2026 car, given the upcoming regulation changes.

Starting early on their 2026 project could give them an edge over rivals like McLaren and Ferrari, who are expected to focus more on the 2025 season—especially as many believe those two teams will battle for the Constructors’ title.