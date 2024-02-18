“I’ll Charge More Next Time”: Lando Norris Teases F1 Podcasters With Pay Hike After Being Offered a Contract

With his latest appearance on the Fast and the Curious podcast, Lando Norris has become a regular. Looking at his excitement to return to the podcast, radio presenter and co-host Greg James offered Norris a contract. While the McLaren star agreed, he jokingly demanded a pay hike, knowing how much his worth skyrocketed since last year.

James started with a reminder, “A year ago we started this podcast and you were one of our first drivers.” The host then added, “We’d like to sign you up for another year, if that’s alright?”

Without a second thought, Norris replied, “I’m down.” However, the Briton then quickly quipped, “I’ll just charge more next time, but it’s alright.”

The podcast co-hosts, Greg James, Betty Glover, and Christian Hewgill were at the Silverstone circuit covering McLaren’s 2024 car’s shakedown. While at it, they interviewed Norris and Oscar Piastri, and team CEO Zak Brown.

The trio released a separate episode on Mercedes’ shakedown as well. That too, happened on the same day, that is, February 14. James, Glover and Hewgill managed to get hold of team principal Toto Wolff, technical director James Allison, and reserve drivers Mick Schumacher and Frederik Vesti.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell did not attend the interview. McLaren, however, is showing a keen interest in engaging with the press and media. The same was reflected as both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri participated in the interview.

Just two weeks remain for the F1 2024 season to kickstart in Bahrain and the McLaren team is pumped. Their enthusiasm finds its roots in the form they finished the 2023 season in.

McLaren prepared to take the fight to Red Bull in 2024

McLaren created their own hype for their 2024 car as they interestingly revealed their livery through its socials in January. The Woking-based outfit, however, kept the actual car, the MCL38, under the wraps until the launch and shakedown day.

While maintaining secrecy is one reason for it, the other could be an attempt to keep fans engaged with two separate unveilings. The trick has certainly done its job as the team is the talk of the town.

Fans and experts have shown a keen interest in what McLaren is up to as they could emerge as serious contenders for the championship. Given the work they are putting in behind the scenes, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if they managed to pull off the feat.

After using Toyota’s wind tunnel for years, McLaren has finally installed one of its own at the Woking facility. While the team hasn’t confirmed if the MCL38 took test runs in the newly built wind tunnel, F1 tech expert Craig Scarborough believes there is no reason to believe otherwise.

On top of the hardware upgrade, McLaren has also added some high-profile engineers to its workforce. Former Red Bull mastermind Rob Marshall will take up the technical director’s role at the Papaya team. Another addition is that of former Ferrari chief engineer, and vehicle concept, David Sanchez.