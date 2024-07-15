Guenther Steiner Explains Why He Doesn’t ‘Miss’ Being in Formula 1

Guenther Steiner continues to come to the F1 paddock despite no longer being the team principal of any side. Many would feel the former Haas boss may be missing the feeling of being a team boss. However, Steiner clarified this notion while speaking to F1 journalist Joe Pompliano on the latter’s YouTube channel.

Pompliano asked the American-Italian if he misses being in F1 or being a team boss. Steiner replied, “No, not really. I am in this environment for a long time in racing, in Formula 1, the last 10 years full-time”.

The 59-year-old also highlighted how he got a welcome at the Bahrain GP this year from his known associates and friends in the paddock. However, Steiner told them that he never truly left F1 in the first place, as he was present in Abu Dhabi for the last race and attended the season opener this year.

It was in the middle of the winter break when Haas sacked Steiner as its team principal, courtesy of the American outfit finishing last in the 2023 season. While there were multiple factors behind Haas’ performance struggles, Steiner was arguably made a scapegoat in the situation.

Regardless, the 59-year-old did not take this personally and instead has continued to visit the F1 paddock this year. He further told Pompliano, “I’m still around in a different role. If I would have nothing to do with Formula 1, would I miss a little bit? Maybe. But not this much. I don’t define myself by my job”.

Steiner stated how he has “plenty of things to do in life” besides F1. However, he mentioned that people from the sport chase him for more opportunities to do something in F1. Currently, Steiner has been doing media duties with German broadcaster RTL and also appears as a guest on The Red Flags podcast.

Steiner is extremely popular in the F1 community, with many considering him an entertainer. It is his role in Netflix’s Drive to Survive that has mainly contributed to him receiving such fame.

Steiner will be around F1 for a while

Steiner’s popularity in the F1 circles would certainly keep him relevant for a while. Unless the 59-year-old decides to do something else or retire to enjoy his family life, he may keep popping up as a pundit, presenter, or any other gig he deems fit. Netflix would certainly want Steiner to keep featuring in Drive to Survive even if he is no longer a team boss.

There is precedent for an ex-team principal featuring in the docu-series as a narrator, with ex-Williams boss Claire Williams making appearances in Season six of the show. So, it won’t be a surprise if Netflix includes Steiner in that lineup for the next season coming in March 2025.

Besides, the American-Italian has also made it to the teaser of Lewis Hamilton’s highly-anticipated F1-based movie. The Brad Pitt-starrer is making an immersive attempt to be based in the actual F1 world.

Thus, Steiner could be one of the rival team bosses of the fictional Apex GP team for which Pitt will be a driver in the movie’s premise. The former Haas boss stated that he would continue to do things he enjoys. Now, those may be relevant to F1 as his current gigs or something off the track related to his other passions.