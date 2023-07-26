Helmut Marko Suggests Sergio Perez to ‘Keep His Nerve’ Amidst Speculations of Getting Replaced

July 23, 2023, Budapest, Hungary: Oracle Red Bull Racing s Mexican driver Sergio Perez reacts after placing third in the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring, near Budapest. Budapest Hungary – ZUMAs197 20230723_zaa_s197_251 Copyright: xJurexMakovecx

Red Bull taskmaster Helmut Marko is usually very critical of his drivers. But with Sergio Perez, he played the ultimate cool game despite the Mexican’s seat being under threat. Marko, coming out of his usual avatar, suggested Perez keep his ‘nerve’ amidst speculations of him getting replaced.

Lately, Perez has been delivering underwhelming performances. At least as per the mighty Red Bull RB-19 standards. He is not just failing to cope with Max Verstappen, but also falling short to use the dominant Red Bull challenger to the maximum.

However, the 33-year-old delivered a relatively better performance in the recently concluded Hungarian Grand Prix; following which, Marko shared his words of support. Something the Red Bull star needs to boost his faltering confidence.

Marko’s boost for Sergio Perez amid tough times

Speaking about Perez, Marko in a recent report published by Spanish Fox News said that the former needs to have focus and patience in the qualifying. He then emphasized the fine performances the Mexican star usually showcases during the race. But ideally, it is the qualification where he needs to keep his nerve right, believes the Austrian veteran.

Admittedly, the Checo indeed shines on race days. Driving the robust RB-19, he usually finishes within the points and often around the top 5.

However, for Perez himself, he feels that he needs to have performances like Hungaroring to keep his confidence up. Interestingly, the positive comments from Marko have come right after the podium by Perez in Hungary.

Perez looking to make things better at Red Bull

With a positive trajectory on his performance, Sergio Perez looks to bank on his Hungarian GP performance to keep up his form. Furthermore, the driver also added that he will look towards the podium at every race from here on.

With Daniel Ricciardo returning to AlphaTauri following a shocking replacement, Red Bull proved that they are still the same ruthless team when it comes to performance. Hence, Perez needs to keep that in mind to keep his seat for the entire 2024 F1 season.

Notably, the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also supported his driver amid tumultuous times. Following the conclusion of the Hungarian race, he said Sergio Perez delivered a performance that said he cannot be written off. Not yet.