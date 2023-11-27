“I Have No Doubt”: Toto Wolff Bets on Lewis Hamilton Picking His 8th World Title

Lewis Hamilton not only failed to fight for the championship for a second consecutive year this season but he also failed to win a single race again. Despite the same, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes that the Briton can win a record eighth title.

Speaking about this, Wolff said per RaceFans, “From Lewis’s perspective, he had a bad weekend: Fact. And I think that doesn’t do anything to him being the greatest driver in the world.” With this, Wolff further added, “If we are able to give him a car, he will be fighting for a world championship. I have no doubt.”

Admittedly, for the second season in a row, the Silver Arrows failed to provide a car that was capable of fighting for the championship. To put things into perspective, the Brackley-based team won just one race last season and finished winless in 2023. Despite this, Hamilton yet finished P3 in the Drivers’ Championship in 2023 and almost also beat Sergio Perez to P2.

The 38-year-old is the main reason why Mercedes finished P2 in the Constructors’ Championship as he delivered several brilliant results. Now, following another disappointing campaign, Hamilton and the rest of the Mercedes team will now look to further close the gap to Red Bull at the top in 2024.

Mercedes readying themselves to provide Lewis Hamilton with a stronger car

After successive years of struggles, Mercedes are readying themselves to challenge Red Bull at the top. This comes after Toto Wolff admitted that Lewis Hamilton leaves no stone unturned to outperform his teammate, even when he struggles. Therefore, the urge to see the seven-time world champion claim his eighth becomes even more.

It is also this reason why the engineers back in Brackley are trying their best to get Mercedes back to the top. The Silver Arrows would bring a new concept in 2024 with their W15.

However, it is unlikely to see Mercedes close the mammoth gap to Red Bull in just a winter break. Even Lewis Hamilton himself is confused about how the 2024 F1 season is going to be with several contenders on the grid.