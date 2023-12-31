Lewis Hamilton’s Rumored Flame Shakira Makes It Into F1 Rival’s Year-End List of Celebrity Fans

Formula 1 is on a break now after the conclusion of the 2023 F1 season. Therefore, every F1 team’s social media team is trying unique ways to keep the fans engaged with not much happening in the sport. In one such action by Haas on X, they revealed a year-end list of celebrities who visited their garage throughout the season. Among them, one interesting name was Shakira, who was present with the American team amid the rumors of her dating none other than Lewis Hamilton!

Apart from Shakira, Haas also released photographs of numerous other celebrities who were with the Kannapolis-based team during the races. Among them were sports stars of different sports. Interestingly, there was also the Autocar famed Jeremy Clarkson in a dashing mood.

Notably, in 2023, Shakira wasn’t only present with the Haas as she was also seen in the Mercedes VIP lounge in Silverstone. This was the second time the Colombian pop star was seen with the Silver Arrows after Miami. By this time, Hamilton’s dating rumor with Shakira picked up pace.

This was after the duo was spotted together chatting in a boat in Miami during the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. Following this, they were also spotted on a dinner date with their friends. Therefore, from Miami GP to Mercedes’ garage in British GP, the dating rumor was already in full swing.

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira’s stand on their dating rumor

As the F1 world was going gaga over Lewis Hamilton dating Shakira, the duo did not even budge. They did not even address the rumors despite the paddock and social media being full of talks about them.

When asked to Toto Wolff about this, the Mercedes boss said in a report published by Next Gen Auto, “I didn’t see anything. I was just looking at my screen.” This shows how cleverly the Austrian escaped addressing the rumors.

Notably, one of Shakira’s friends allegedly said that Hamilton disrespected Shakira by not letting her into the Mercedes motorhome in Silverstone. As per Diario AS, the Colombian singer wasn’t allowed access to the Mercedes camp during the British GP.

As a result, this rumoredly brought a rift between them and they have not been seen together ever since. Following this incident, the rumors of Lewis Hamilton dating Shakira died down pretty soon.