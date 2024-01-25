Is Lewis Hamilton Looking for Love on Dating Apps? Brazilian Woman Makes Explosive Claim

Lewis Hamilton has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons about his personal life. While it is ordinary for a celebrity of his stature to have rumors going on about his relationships, the recent claims are anything but ordinary. One Brazilian woman has made an explosive claim that she “met” the Briton on a dating app and began seeing him soon after. The woman’s claims took no time to reach the broadcasters as Balance Geral explained the same on their program.

According to f1gossippofficial’s Instagram handle, the presenter of the program explained how the claims about Hamilton were nothing but a scam. As per them, there is no doubt that there is someone who is “trying to impersonate” the seven-time champion. The only major point of concern is that several other women have also reported similar cases.

As for Hamilton, it is unlikely that this incident is going to tarnish his image as the presenters claim that there is clear evidence of an imposter. The 39-year-old, however, has still managed to keep the rumor mill running about his relationship status due to other reasons.

He was recently spotted with Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, leading to speculations that he could be potentially dating her. This rumor interestingly emerged just a few weeks after he was spotted partying with model Juliana Nalu while celebrating the New Year in Brazil.

Lewis Hamilton continues to have links with Juliana Nalu

Since Lewis Hamilton recently partied with Juliana Nalu, it is not a surprise that fans believe that there is something more to their relationship than it is just a mere friendship. The rumors of them potentially dating began early last year when Hamilton was on vacation with Hollywood actress Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend, Shaun White.

During his vacation, fans spotted a video of Hamilton cozying up with a “mysterious” woman. They believe that the woman is none other than Nalu.

If that was not enough for the rumors surrounding Hamilton’s love life, recent speculations have also emerged that the Mercedes driver could perhaps also been seeing Colombian singer Shakira. These rumors simply emerged because of how often the duo met last year.

They first met during the Miami Grand Prix weekend. After the race concluded, both Hamilton and Shakira enjoyed a yacht ride and dinner together.

A month later, the two met once again at the Spanish GP. After the race, Hamilton and Shakira again had dinner together, but this time with a few mutual friends.

That was not the end of their meetings, as the Colombian singer also made her presence felt for Hamilton’s home race at Silverstone. After the race ended, the duo went into the heart of London and partied.

While not much information has been available about their meetings since then, fans do not need much more information to keep their rumor mill running.