“It wasn’t the best choice of words”: Lewis Hamilton Tracks Back From His ‘Mercedes Isn’t Listening to Me’ Comment

Lewis Hamilton caused an uproar against Mercedes after the Bahrain Grand Prix race when he claimed in front of the media that Mercedes didn’t incorporate his suggestions. The seven-time world champion received a mixed reaction from fans and experts regarding his remarks.

However, in hindsight, Hamilton claims it was a wrong choice of words. Therefore, he has tracked back from the comments he made previously against his own team amidst frustration from the last race.

“He has to make it clear that he’s not going to stick around if things don’t change and improve” Damon Hill gives his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton’s opinion that Mercedes did not listen to his concerns about their 2023 car 👇 pic.twitter.com/HJSb8FQKUk — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 16, 2023

“In hindsight it wasn’t the best choice of words. Of course there are times where you are in disagreement with other team members. What’s important is we continue to communicate. I 100% believe in this team,” said Hamilton to the media during Thursday’s press conference.

The comments by Hamilton also flared his rumors about Ferrari for 2024. But the seven-time world champion, as per Sports Illustrated, has said that he’s not leaving Mercedes anytime soon.

Lewis Hamilton almost caused civil war at Mercedes

Hamilton’s comments were actually dismissive of the efforts made by the engineers at Brackley. If seen reasonably, Mercedes has gained over seven-tenths of a second in W14 compared to its predecessor W13. According to the experts, it is not bad.

However, teams like Ferrari and Red Bull have made better gains while building on a better foundation that was laid by their 2022 cars. Aston Martin has been an exception in that regard this year, as they looked like the second-fastest team in Bahrain, even after a woeful 2022 campaign.

On top of that, Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff also made snappy remarks about changing the W14’s fundamental concepts after a demotivating season start. According to F1 journalist Craig Scarborough could flare a ‘civil war’ at Brackley.

Further behind Red Bull

Mercedes admits they are unlikely to play a protagonist role in this year’s championship. Some reports hinted that Mercedes could scrap their 2023 goals and start working on their 2024 car.

Mercedes’ comeback against Red Bull sounds unlikely with Hamilton’s recent statement on Thursday regarding the difference between the two cars. He agrees the deficit against the Milton-Keynes-based outfit has only grown over the winter.

Tom Clarkson: “Do you feel closer to the front this year than you did last year?” Lewis Hamilton : “No.” TC: “You feel the gap between you and Red Bull is greater?” LH: “Yup… …we have it as them as one and a half seconds a lap faster in the race.”#SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/NeaRUzZQYy — Autosport (@autosport) March 16, 2023

While Red Bull seems out of reach, Mercedes also holds the threat of being demoted by Aston Martin in the constructors’ standings. It remains to be seen whether the Silver Arrows can at least maintain their last year’s finish.

