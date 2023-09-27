Kelly Piquet’s 260-Week-Old Social Media Activity Would Leave Max Verstappen Fuming Over Lewis Hamilton Loyalty

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen have been in a relationship for three years now, having begun dating back in 2020. However, according to the Brazilian model, the two met for the first time in 2016. A year later, she began dating former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat. Even though both Verstappen and Kvyat have connections to Red Bull, fans have dug up Piquet’s social media accounts from 2018 and found posts that suggest that she for long has been a supporter of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.

Fans such as Ava have spotted Piquet’s social media activity from a few years ago when she liked several of Hamilton’s posts. Along with liking the post, the 34-year-old model also left some comments on some of them. On looking at Piquet’s social media activity, some other fans have expressed their sheer surprise.

F1 fans express surprise on reading Piquet’s social media activity

After reading Kelly Piquet‘s social media activity, fans such as Lavinia have claimed that “everyone is a Lewis Hamilton fan” even if they might say that they are not.

Meanwhile, some other fans such as Rawad have hilariously suggested how Max Verstappen would fume if he sees his girlfriend’s social media activty.

And then there are some other fans such as Ami who believe that Piquet’s social media activity is simply “crazy“.

While Piquet did not seem to have any favorites back in 2018, she has her loyalties clear in recent times. Ever since she began dating Verstappen, all her social media activity has been either about him or herself.

Max Verstappen established himself as a star for the future by 2018

Max Verstappen had just spent four full seasons in F1 by the end of the 2018 season. However, by 2018, he was already a five-time race winner with Red Bull and finished fourth in the championship once. With such progress, many at the time were already confident that the Dutchman was a promising prospect for the future.

In stark contrast, Lewis Hamilton was already an established driver as he was a five-time champion by the end of the 2018 season. The Briton won one title with McLaren in 2008 before adding another four with Mercedes between 2014 and 2018.