“Knows His Place in the Team”: F1 Expert Explains Why George Russell Has Toned Down His Radio Messages

George Russell, known to be a very competitive driver, recently made headlines with his comments on team radio during the Japanese Grand Prix. However, Formula 1 expert Anthony Davidson believes Russell’s understanding of his place within the team has led him to mellow his approach.

Advertisement

During the Japanese Grand Prix, he said that his intense battle with teammate Lewis Hamilton as ‘hard but fair’ despite tensions growing over the team radio. Russell has played down his venting over team radio at the Japanese Grand Prix, describing it as a “tool to release frustration.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/forbergenews/status/1705822035631538196?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

F1 expert Anthony Davidson, a former F1 driver and current Sky Sports analyst, has shed light on Russell’s behavior. Davidson believes that Russell is well aware of his place in the team and respects the established hierarchy.

Tension between Hamilton and Russell

According to former F1 team manager Peter Windsor, there appear to be cracks developing between the British stars. The relationship has hit acrimonious levels. This was evident when Hamilton clashed with Russell at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Anthony Davidson, Mercedes’ simulator driver, admits the existence of a hierarchy within the team. Davidson said, “There’s definitely a hierarchy in that team, and rightly so. You know, Lewis has earned that status in that team as a seven-time world champion, and George can’t argue against that.”

Further, Davidson how he finds it fascinating to watch Russell’s humble behavior on team radio despite knowing that Russel going through intense emotions. This, he explains, that this is the reason why we witness close encounters and moments of potential conflict on the track.

Talking about this, Davidson stated, “And that’s why we see the near misses, the drivers coming, almost to blows, almost to contact, but then he’s a good boy on the radio, he’s very British about it.”

Advertisement

The Mercedes inter-team battle

The inter-team battle between the Mercedes drivers has been a point of interest this season. Davidson is keen to see how this dynamic will play out for the team. He stated, “It’s going to be interesting to see how this inter-team battle progresses.”

Both Russell and Hamilton have had their struggles with the car this season. Despite the challenges, they have managed to put up commendable performances, demonstrating their skill and determination.

Advertisement

Davidson said that he is interested in witnessing the development of both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Additionally, Davidson added that he is really intrigued by the inter team battle and would want to see George develop as a driver and Lewis in his latter years in his career.