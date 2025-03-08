Lando Norris Admits He Still Holds on to Stuff Given by Ex-GF Luisinha Oliveira

Ever since Lando Norris split up with ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira in September 2022, he has been secretive about his dating life. Publicly, he has often claimed that he is single and moved on from his relationship with the Portuguese model.

In the past year, there have been rumors about the Briton potentially dating another model from the Iberian country, Magui Corceiro. He hasn’t confirmed the same, though. Norris also avoids discussing any lingering connection, even with Oliveira.

However, Drive to Survive (DTS)’s latest season which was released on March 7 gives a peek into his personal life. As Norris was moving through his apartment, the Netflix show’s crew got a sneak peek of his bathroom, making the McLaren driver conscious about some things, which he claimed were from his ex.

He haphazardly collected all those things to put them away from the filming cameras in his house. “Wait. You see way too much, stuff which is from my ex [Oliveira],” Norris said in episode 10 of season seven — End Game. Does this mean the 24-year-old could still be in touch with Oliveira?

It could just be that she gave him some utility gifts which have lasted to date. Moreover, looking at the Portuguese model’s social media activity, it is unlikely that she would be having any interaction with Norris of late.

Last year, she posted a picture on Instagram along with her new partner, Jose Condessa, who is also a Portuguese actor. Meanwhile, Norris has been rumored to be dating Corceiro over the past year, as mentioned earlier.

Norris and Corceiro’s rumored links

Besides touching upon Norris’ past relationship with Oliveira, DTS also inadvertently showcased his rumored partner, Corceiro, in episode 10, which covered the Abu Dhabi season finale from last year.

As Norris won the Abu Dhabi GP quite convincingly from pole position, it was a massive moment for the entire McLaren squad. The Briton’s win ensured that the Woking outfit won its first Constructors’ championship after 1998.

Corceiro was present in the paddock at the Yas Marina Circuit as a guest of McLaren. Behind-the-scenes footage in Drive to Survive showed the Portuguese model hugging and kissing Norris on the cheek as he was surrounded by his family and friends while celebrating his victory near the team’s garage.

The duo haven’t made such gestures in the public eye. Over the past year, they have only been spotted in a few instances in Monaco and Portugal, going out on a drive and on vacation, respectively.

However, neither Norris nor Corceiro are keen on officially confirming if they are dating. But, how long can they continue to deny such speculations after Netflix may have grabbed the moment all fans were hoping for?