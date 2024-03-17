Lando Norris’ Friend Hollers “You Cheating B*stard!” While Roasting McLaren Driver For Controversial Jump Start

Away from the F1 tracks, Lando Norris has made quite a name for himself as an online streamer. The Briton often appeared on streams alongside famous Youtuber AngryGinge13, engaging in hilarious banter. Streaming on his secondary YouTube channel ‘Angry Ginge Clips X Every Day,’ the Youtuber reacted to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. While doing so, he picked on his mate by calling him a “cheating b*stard” for his jump start.

“You cheating b*stard! Oh my God! And he wants to give it to me on the simulator. At least I start at the right time, mate.”

Morgan Burtwistle, who goes by the name of Angry Ginge on social media, has become an immensely popular online personality in recent times. His official page on YouTube boasts over 480k subscribers, with many of them being Norris and F1 fans. Often playing in celebrity soccer matches, Burtwistle also has over 150k followers on X. His Instagram profile has nearly 750k followers, further highlighting the streamer’s popularity. Moreover, he has upwards of 625k followers on Twitch.

Notably, Burtwistle had no knowledge about the F1 sport before he met Norris. Once this happened, Burtwistle started following the races, even reacting to some of them.

Furthermore, Burtwistle has also started streaming the official F1 game himself, using a proper simulator setup. In one of his videos, AngryGinge13 even ate and trained like an F1 driver just to portray how hard their life was.

F1 pundit baffled by Lando Norris avoiding penalty

Norris’ Jumpstart in Jeddah was a major talking point from the Saudi Arabian GP. It became an even bigger focal point because, despite video evidence, he avoided any penalty. Referencing the same, a report from PlanetF1 quoted the words of F1 pundits Naomi Schiff and Anthony Davidson as they were baffled by the stewards’ decision. Seeing Norris stop after making the jump start, Davidson thought that the stewards perhaps took pity on the Briton in a sporting context. However, he added he would love to talk to the stewards to get more context.

Meanwhile, Davidson’s fellow pundit, Naomi Schiff, also questioned the call. She claimed she did not understand the decision after seeing Norris move. However, she added that maybe Davidson was right, and the stewards did take pity on Norris. Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok also chimed in with his opinion. He, too, believed that Norris deserved a penalty. He thought that the McLaren driver might have been within the tolerance limits. However, slow-motion replays showed otherwise.