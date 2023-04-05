HomeSearch

Lando Norris’ “Terrible” Pirelli Jibe Could Propel Bridgestone to Orchestrate Formula 1 Comeback

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published 05/04/2023

Lando Norris’ “Terrible” Pirelli Jibe Could Propel Bridgestone to Orchestrate Formula 1 Comeback

FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 / 01.04.2023, Albert-Park, Melbourne, FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 , im Bild Lando Norris (GBR), McLaren F1 Team *** FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 01 04 2023, Albert Park, Melbourne, FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 , in picture Lando Norris GBR , McLaren F1 Team nordphotoxGmbHx/xBratic nph00250

Lando Norris has recently slammed Formula 1 tire supplier Pirelli. The McLaren driver is of the opinion that Pirelli tires were to be blamed for the absolutely chaotic race in Australian Grand Prix.

As per Motorsport, the Briton could not describe how bad the grip of the given tire was. He said that he had a soft tire that shot its temperature to 65 degrees centigrade and was “terrible.”

Furthermore, Norris declined to blame the stewards for their decisions in Melbourne. He said the stewards wouldn’t know the situation of the car and grip from outside.

This comes right at the time when Bridgestone is thinking of making a comeback to F1. The Japanese brands are considered a return after their last appearance in F1 in 2010. From there on, it was all about Pirelli.

Bridgestone is trying to orchestrate a comeback

As per multiple reports, the Japanese tire manufacturers are wanting to make a comeback to the premium form of motorsport. With Pirelli’s current contract running out in 2024, Bridgestone is expected to get in the fray by 2025.

The Japanese brands last associated themselves with F1 from 1997, till 2010. However, in most of those years, multiple manufacturers were involved in the sport.

But it was abolished in the year 2007 for unnecessary competition and cost-cutting. From there on F1 decided to set only one brand for the sport, and it was Bridgestone that year.

Norris also blamed the tires for multiple collisions in Australia

The 2023 Australian Grand Prix was a race with numerous collisions. The race that saw multiple Red flags and safety cars has received heavy criticism from fans and critics alike over the roles of the stewards.

But Lando Norris wasn’t one of them. The McLaren driver wasn’t ready to blame the race stewards. Rather, he blamed the tires for it.

As he blamed the tire and the grip, he shared, “That’s why you see everyone going straight on in Turn 1 and locking up. It provides literally no grip, so you have to brake so early, which causes chaos and causes incidents,” the 23-year-old Briton concluded in the end.

Share this article
About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is an F1 journalist at The SportsRush. With over one and a half decades of love for the sport and five years of experience in the field, he dreams to be a regular at the paddock when the lights go out. A Red Bull fan and F1 fan in general over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen dominate the track. Apart from F1, he's also a big-time Madridista and Federer fanatic. He was a sub-junior level footballer, won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak throughout, he tries different cuisines and learns new cultures whenever he's away from the keyboard.

Read more from Sabyasachi Biswas