Lawrence Stroll Points Finger at External Factors For Lance Stroll’s Poor Performance

Despite having a considerably fast AMR23 at his disposal, Lance Stroll has had a rather underwhelming 2023 season. At a time when Fernando Alonso has been flying high, the Canadian driver has remained in his shadow. Now, his father and team owner, Lawrence Stroll has come to the Aston Martin driver’s rescue as he blamed external factors for his poor performance, as per Dutch Formule1.

The 24-year-old driver is not having a good time out on track as of late. He is also regarded as the reason why the Silverstone-based team has been struggling to cope with the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren in the Constructors’ championship.

With Stroll being labeled as the weak link of the team, the pressure is high on him. Aston Martin was once P2 in the standings but currently, they are in P4. As things stand, they are also at the risk of losing their position to McLaren and slipping to P5 in future races.

Lawrence Stroll supports his son at bad times

Lawrence Stroll, the Chairman of Aston Martin has come in aid of his son who is going through a tough time. Citing this, the Canadian businessman said that Stroll had a rough start to the season and as a result, he failed to make amends.

Talking about this, the chairman of the team said to Sky Sports as per Dutch Formule1, “Lance already started the year behind. He had two broken wrists in the first six races, which is of course a huge challenge.”

Following this, he added that Lance Stroll had to retire nine times in the qualification this season. All in all, Stroll blames the external factors for his son’s faults. Notably, Alonso on the other hand has been in top form with the same car.

In spite of a mega start, Aston Martin struggling off late

Aston Martin had a mega start to their 2023 season. They claimed multiple podium finishes with Alonso picking seven up. In doing so, they found themselves in P2, only behind Red Bull in the standings.

However, things have not been going great for the Silverstone-based outfit. As rivals have improved significantly, Aston Martin took an opposite turn with their development.

Nevertheless, Mike Krack and his team have been doing their best to come back on track and take on their rivals. If not this year, they are expected to come at full throttle in 2024.