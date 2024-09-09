Lewis Hamilton Admits “Huge Thrill” Is Keeping Him From Opting for Retirement

Lewis Hamilton will be 40 years old when he embarks on a new challenge by joining Ferrari in 2025, but he is nowhere near hanging up his helmet. Aside from pursuing his eighth World Championship, the thrill of being an F1 driver continues to drive Hamilton. In a recent interview, he admitted that if he ever became numb to the feeling of being inside an F1 car, he would be doing something else.

Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007, which was 17 years ago. Still, he feels excited about being strapped into a car ahead of a race, even today. “I get the same bubbly feeling inside…,” he said as per Racing News 365.

“Then when everyone moves the tire blankets away and you pull out into the pit lane and drive out into Turn 1 and just do your first lap, I always get a huge thrill,” the Stevenage-born driver added.

“before I retire, and it’s gonna be a while till then, so don’t worry” Lewis Hamilton do you know how comforting this is he definitely said this for us

Hamilton will end his 12-year association with Mercedes in 2025 and commit to Ferrari until at least 2026. This means that the seven-time World champion is sure that he wants to experience the feeling of excitement, at least for two more years,

Hamilton’s impending Ferrari move

Hamilton’s move was a welcome shock for most of the F1 community. The Briton had always dreamed of donning the Ferrari red overalls, and now, in the twilight years of his career, he will get to do just that.

However, that doesn’t mean Hamilton will take it slow or easy while enjoying his time in Italy. His main aim will remain winning the World championship, which would also end Ferrari’s trophy drought, as they last won a title in 2008.

The most successful F1 driver ever joining forces with the most decorated F1 team—it’s a perfect match. Off the track, Hamilton’s impending arrival at Ferrari has already made waves. Ferrari’s stock rose by as much as 12% within a few hours of the announcement.

It was also revealed that Ferrari’s market cap had reached $4 billion, highlighting that the decision to join forces with Hamilton has proven to be a significant commercial success.