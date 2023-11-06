After Rumored Affair With Juliana Nalu, Lewis Hamilton Hopes to Find His Girlfriend in Brazil

There have been persistent rumors on the internet for quite some time now that Lewis Hamilton is dating Shakira. However, earlier in June Yahoo News claimed that Hamilton was reportedly dating other women alongside Shakira. Speculation has it that the seven-time champion has been romantically involved with Brazilian beauty Juliana Nalu.

In the past, Hamilton and Nalu have been spotted together multiple times, as they have even attended Coachella music festivals. However, according to one of his most recent remarks, the 38-year-old has allegedly become a little more naughty and has claimed that he wants to “find a girlfriend in Brazil.” In a recent tweet, @fiagirly remarked that Lewis Hamilton says Brazil has the most beautiful women and perhaps he will meet his girlfriend there. It reported, “Maybe when I come back. Who knows?”

Looking at the Briton’s eagerness to return to Brazil indicates that the nation truly has a special place in his heart. In light of this following the conclusion of the 2023 season, the British man claims that he intends to travel to Rio and other parts of the nation. It’s possible that his declarations to travel back to Brazil validated the rumors that he was seeing Juliana.

Given that she is a model from Brazil and lives in the South American country, it’s likely that Hamilton subtly suggested to his fans that he would like to meet her. For those unaware, it had been reported that Nalu and Hamilton were discovered to be romantically involved following their shared use of a hot tub in January. Although the stars haven’t ever disclosed anything specific that may indicate anything, the rumors have become fewer since Shakira entered Hamilton’s life.

More details regarding Lewis Hamilton’s relationships

Lewis Hamilton has been one of the few drivers who has been in the news frequently for his romantic relationships. Even though his love life is currently a mixed bag, It will be intriguing to see how thrilling his love life has actually been. The Brtion’s first significant relationship was with Jodia Ma, the daughter of well-known businessman from Hong Kong. However, after four-year relationships, their romance came to an end when Hamilton made his Formula One debut in 2007.

Following that, he dated Nicole Scherzinger, with whom he remained in his longest relationship. The two spent a lot of time together in the beginning, however, to sum up, their connection was more irregular. Aside from that, the seven-time winner has been linked to relationships with Shakira, Cindy Kimberly, Florence Mueller, and Kendal Jenner.

Nevertheless, despite being in a lot of relationships, 38-year-old Hamilton hasn’t been married or started a family. His continued pursuit of the world record serves as justification for his decision to forgo starting a family.

Currently with 103 victories and seven championships under his belt, Hamilton is the most successful driver in Formula One history. However, it appears that he will have to wait a few more years to fulfill his dream of becoming an eight-time world-champion driver with Mercedes.

Considering that the squad is presently experiencing a slump that has kept Hamilton winless since Saudi Arabia Hamilton, however, has extended his contract by two years and continues to have faith in the team.