Lewis Hamilton Confesses to Robbing Toto Wolff to Fuel His Ultimate Guilty Pleasure: “He Gets Quite Upset”

F1 is all about speed, and the lighter you are, the faster you’ll go. However, being too lightweight has its own problems so F1 introduced weight regulations where a car had to meet a minimum weight while a driver was in it. Hence, a driver’s weight also became a crucial element of the sport. Their diets became very strict, and teams made special efforts to ensure drivers followed the same. However, Lewis Hamilton would often sneak under the nose of Toto Wolff to “steal” special treats, putting his weight at risk.

Speaking at the Mercedes Fan Forum in Bahrain, Hamilton revealed how he would play fast and loose with his diet. The Briton revealed Wolff always has a full stock of various chocolates. Having now sworn off sweets, Hamilton would often steal Wolff’s chocolates in the past.

“He (Wolff) has a couple of Lindt chocolate balls on his desk. And then, on one of the shelves, he has all these stacks of chocolates. In the past, I used to go in there and steal them, and then he gets quite upset when they get to his room, and he doesn’t have them.”

Aside from ‘stealing chocolates,’ Hamilton takes his fitness regime very seriously. With diet being a critical element of the same, the Briton takes special care of what he eats. In 2017, the 7X world champion switched to a vegan diet despite doctors telling him it wouldn’t fulfill his required protein intake. Four years after the switch, Hamilton claimed he had a lot more energy and felt much more productive.

Detailing his diet, Hamilton revealed he has avocado toast for breakfast and pairs it up with a smoothie. The Briton loves to take plant-based smoothies and consumes them three to four times a day. Avocado plays the starring role in Hamilton’s lunch menu as well. Vegetable salads complete his meal. For Dinner, it is either plant-based curries or middle-eastern food such as falafels for him. However, when it came to Wolff’s chocolates, diet went out the window for the Briton.

No cake for Lewis Hamilton on his birthday

Despite adopting veganism Hamilton continues to focus on a high-protein, low-carb diet. While popular opinion claims vegan diets cannot offer enough protein, Hamilton budgets his meals in a way that they do. Pasta, rice, bread, and any other item from the same window do not make it to the list of items Hamilton eats. Instead, he consumes “a lot of vegetables” and lentils to ensure enough protein intake. Sugar is also off-limits for the Mercedes driver. To fulfill the body’s need for sugar, Hamilton relies on fruits rather than sweets.

Given the same, Hamilton doesn’t have cake, chocolates, or anything unhealthy on his birthday. Given his birthday falls right in the middle of the training season, Hamilton has to steer clear of such indulgences. Even if he does intake sugar, Hamilton ensures it does not exceed six grams. Describing his diet, Hamilton claimed it isn’t the most exciting one. However, it helps him achieve his fitness goals, and that is “fun.”