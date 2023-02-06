Lewis Hamilton Drops Latest Signature Drink With $53 Billion Energy Drinks Giant

Monster Energy has finally released its much-talked-about collaboration with 7-time F1 World Champion, Lewis Hamilton. The new beverage is finally out after almost a year of testing and with a stunning design.

Hamilton had previously collaborated with Monster, who released the last signature drink in 2017. However, the new updated version has been derived with the racer’s own input.

Monster signed a partnership with Hamilton in 2017. They also have a long-term partnership with the Mercedes F1 team, appearing on their livery and on both drivers’ overalls and helmets.

Monster released the new Lewis Hamilton Zero Sugar edition

Monster released the latest Lewis Hamilton Zero Sugar edition on January 30th. ‘Zero Sugar’ drinks have taken off in recent years, and Monster felt it was high time that the 7-time World Champion’s drink needed an upgrade.

Hamilton’s new drink comes in a refreshing Peach Nectarine flavour. The flavour is inspired by Lewis himself and will be made from Vegan ingredients.

Try the NEW Monster Energy Lewis Hamilton ZERO SUGAR. Join the legend and 7-time world champion to turbocharge your energy with the refreshing taste of stone fruits. Want to win a case? Enter here: https://t.co/7avgLuWMxU. T&C’s apply. pic.twitter.com/RDMcl5GnpR — Nisa Local (@NisaLocally) January 31, 2023

But the showstopper is the striking can designed by digital artist Mad Dog Jones. The can is painted Purple, based on the Briton’s iconic helmet design. It also carries his name and signature and his driver number.

Monster have collaborated with some of the most renowned athletes around the world. The brand has also collaborated with 9-time Moto GP Champion Valentino Rossi in the past.

Hamilton an icon for Monster

The launch of the ‘Lewis Hamilton edition’ coincides with Monster’s 20th Anniversary. Martin Attock, Vice-President at Coca-cola Europacific commented that Hamilton’s story and achievements are an inspiring tale.

He stated that Hamilton’s rise in F1 is similar to Monster’s growth to become one of the most widely sold Energy drinks.

lewis hamilton monster slay 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Pn4C3ugIzi — cait (@caitdr3) January 30, 2023

He added, “Lewis has broken records for the most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes in F1. This innovation brings together two cultural icons, and we’re confident it’s going to disrupt the category and drive sales.”

The drink will be available at stores for $1.50 a can. Traditionally, Monster developed and launched its signature flavours in the US and then later in Europe. However, the Britons’ can will be created in the UK and will be released first in Europe,

