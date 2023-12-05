Lewis Hamilton Says Beating Red Bull Is ‘Better for His Legacy’ Than Joining the Team

Some reports linking Lewis Hamilton to a Red Bull seat have been on the news as of late. These reports come because Hamilton, who is looking to win his eighth world title is driving for Mercedes, a team that has failed to cope with the regulation changes of 2022. This is unlike Red Bull, who have dominated the sport since then. However, the seven-time world champion believes in beating Red Bull, the best team on the grid right now, instead of joining them.

Advertisement

Hamilton said to F1 Maximal, “Every driver looks at the Red Bull car and would like to drive that car, every driver wants to feel that. However, getting into the most dominant car in Formula 1 makes no sense to me. Working with my team to continue building and be able to beat Red Bull; that would be better for my legacy.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LewisHamilton/status/1729167806619590713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Admittedly, every driver wants to be in the fastest car to have the chance to win. For the British driver, it was the same when he was young. However, it all comes down to his legacy now where he wants to work with the Silver Arrows and take them back to the top.

This could be the reason why Hamilton signed a contract extension with the team. The 38-year-old extended his contract for two years which will see him stay at Brackley till the end of the 2025 F1 season.

How did Lewis Hamilton to Red Bull saga develop?

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has recently told the media that Lewis Hamilton was in talks with his team’s management over a potential switch. This triggered a huge controversy in the F1 world and fans from both sides took an active interest in it.

However, Hamilton took charge to come out and snub the claims made by Horner. He said that he never had talks with Horner or with any top officials from Red Bull. To this, the Austrian boss further added that it was Anthony Hamilton, father of the Mercedes driver who got in touch with them.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1727666101360750760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the saga received huge criticism from Toto Wolff, who slammed his Red Bull counterpart. Keeping this aside, Hamilton is winless for the second season in a row. His last race win was in the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and from there on he’d had numerous podiums to count for, but no wins.

As things stand, Mercedes are under immense pressure to give Hamilton a car that can help him fight for his eighth world championship. However, that will not be easy as Toto Wolff believes it will be a task equal to climbing Mount Everest.