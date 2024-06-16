Lewis Hamilton Stands With Bella Hadid in Solidarity With the Victims of Gaza Conflict

Widely acclaimed artist Mustafa the Poet recently released a song called ‘Gaza is Calling’, to draw attention to the war in the Middle East. This impactful song features American model Bella Hadid among other people. Known for his efforts in bettering the society, Lewis Hamilton has now joined hands with Hadid, sharing the song on his Instagram story.

Originally written in 2020, the song recites the story of Mustafa’s friendship with a boy from Gaza from when they were kids. The music video sees Bella Hadid and Gazan rapper MC Abdul in lead roles and it tells a powerful story about grief and displacement, stemming from heavy personal loss.

The music video also features the latest footage from the city of Jenin, on the West Bank of Gaza. Canadian Billboard reports that all the proceeds from this video will go straight to the Palestinian Children’s Relief fund.

Hamilton, who has a huge reach in the world of sports and beyond, sharing this on social media will give ‘Gaza is Calling’ an even bigger platform. At the same time, this isn’t the 39-year-old’s attempt at talking about the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

Lewis Hamilton strongly advocated for the violence to stop

Earlier this year, Hamilton raised his voice against the situation between Israel and Palestine. He asked for the violence to be stopped, pointing out that it was causing terrible suffering. Children in particular were the worst victims amidst this tense situation.

“Enough is enough. We cannot continue to watch this tragedy unfold and not speak up. The trauma and terror so many, but particularly innocent children, are experiencing is horrifying. This must stop – for the children, for their families, and their lives.”

In addition to Hamilton, there were other entities whom the F1 community is familiar with, who joined in on the protests. Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet shared an ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ poster on her story. Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson too, added her name to the same movement.