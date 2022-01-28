“The company was one of many that took advantage of the pandemic era”- Start-up business raises $200million after Lewis Hamilton invests in it

Lewis Hamilton makes a huge investment in a UK-based startup as he remains silent about his return to Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton has helped a UK-based grocery start-up, Zapp, as part of their Series B funding in raising $200 million.

The startup reported that it has raised money in a round led by venture capital firms Lightspeed Venture Partners, 468 Capital and Broadlight Capital. Zapp refused to disclose the size of Hamilton’s stake in the company.

Zapp was founded in 2020 and it lets people buy snacks, drinks and other essential items from a small warehouse built for the sole purpose of preparing online delivery orders. the app claims to deliver the ordered products within 20 minutes.

The app is competing against some already established rivals such as the Turkish company Getir and German firms Gorillas and Flink.

Lewis Hamilton and uncertain F1 plans

Last year, the seven-time world champion opened his own chain of vegan burgers in the UK. He endorses several companies such as Tommy Hilfiger, Bose, Gran Turismo Sport, Bell Helmets, Monster Energy etc.

Hamilton has made this new investment while he chooses to remain silent about whether or not he will return to the sport. Following the controversial Abu Dhabi GP, Hamilton has even refused to make any public appearance except for two incidences.

First, he was seen in Brackley to bid adieu to his teammate Valtteri Bottas. Secondly, he was recently spotted in a store in LA in a casual outfit talking to a fan.

HE’S SMILING LEWIS HAMILTON IS SMILING pic.twitter.com/mcjo5gZAtd — imane (@lewisgfreal) January 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the F1 community is speculating whether or not he will be back for the 2022 season. Many believe that he will return and he needs to be more aggressive to try and win his eighth title.

However, Toto Wolff recently gave an update saying that the Briton is still not in the position to make a decision. Wolff also added that he will have a meeting with the seven-time world champion in February.

Following the controversial outcome of the Abu Dhabi GP, the FIA decided to hold an investigation on the race. But it decided to declare the results on 18 March, the beginning of the 2022 season.

Several people based Hamilton’s decision of whether or not to return on the result of the FIA investigation. But it seems like he will have to decide it before.

