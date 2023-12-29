Lewis Hamilton Supremacy Is Putting “Second-Rate” George Russell to Shame

Lewis Hamilton has had an uncharacteristic couple of years in F1, not winning or dominating at all. To rub salt in his wounds after 2021, his young teammate George Russell beat him in the standings last season. Although, in 2023, the seven-time champion showed up the former Williams driver with his class. Throughout this season, Hamilton convincingly outperformed Russell. As a result of the 38-year-old’s consistent excellence, his younger teammate is now seemingly relegated to a ‘second-rate’ status.

Russell after having a stellar debut year at Mercedes, faced challenges this year. His performance declined from a commendable P4 last year to a disappointing P8 in 2023. While Russell achieved his maiden win and stood on the podium eight times last year, he could only secure two podium finishes in 2023.

Consequently, critics like Eddie Jordan now contend that compared to Hamilton’s showing this year, Russell’s performance has been subpar. In an episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Eddie Jordan said as quoted by Mirror, “To do what he’s [Hamilton] now doing and honestly, he’s making George look a bit second-rate now at the moment. George at the beginning we were thinking at the beginning of the year, he’s mustard, he’s world-class.”

Certainly, George Russell faced a challenging stint as he fell short of reaching the podium consistently. This was not due to lack of effort, but rather due to his suboptimal handling of the car in critical moments. As a result, the 25-year-old who had raised fans’ expectations after 2022, ultimately left them disappointed.

Eddie Jordan, contemplating this letdown, reflected on Russell’s future. According to him, with two years left on Russell’s Mercedes contract, he might face termination if his performances fail to improve.

Following Mercedes’ performance in 2023, Lewis Hamilton makes a bold prediction for the upcoming season

In the 2023 season, Lewis Hamilton found himself winless once again on the racetrack. However, his steadfast dedication resonated deeply with both fans and critics alike. Maneuvering the sluggish W14 car, Hamilton secured an impressive tally of 6 podium finishes and amassed a notable 234 points.

In addition, his teamwork with George Russell played a pivotal role in propelling their team to second place in the constructors’ championship. Notably, Hamilton’s resilience has compelled even the most discerning critics to shower him with accolades.

Former F1 driver Martin Donnelly, speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, praised Hamilton’s racing mojo and longevity in Formula 1. He said, “Lewis, to be doing this since 2007, to go and pack a bag, unpack a bag still have that mojo to keep doing that, year in, year out.”

However, over the past two years, Hamilton hasn’t been able to lead Mercedes to victory. Nevertheless, at the FIA prize gala in Baku, Hamilton assured fans that a new era of performance is on the horizon. The Briton said, “As soon as I was leaving, again I popped in just to see where we were and when I come back it’ll be again a different animal.”

Moreover, Hamilton shared his observations about monitoring the car’s progress in the wind tunnel. The 38-year-old mentioned that whenever he visits the factory, he takes the opportunity to witness the car’s development and the direction it takes.

Hamilton also expressed his unwavering belief in the team’s competitiveness for the upcoming season. As a key figure at Mercedes, Hamilton’s positive mindset could contribute to the W15 achieving impressive results in 2024.