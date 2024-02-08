Lewis Hamilton Terminates Major Motorsport Project Just Days After Ferrari Announcement

The Lewis Hamilton camp is back with another announcement, days after confirming the Ferrari move. This time, they confirmed X44’s departure from the all-electric Extreme E series. Hamilton’s team was a successful part of the sport for three years and will no longer be a part of the series in the coming season. In their official statement, X44 thanked its members and drivers for working towards a successful, albeit short stay, in the discipline.

“Thank you to our drivers Cristina Gutierrez, Fraser McConnell, and Sebastien Loeb, and all our talented teammates who worked hard to help us achieve everything we did.” As quoted by Racer.

The move comes with no linkage with Hamilton’s Ferrari switch. Instead, it stems from the fact that Rodin made no announcement to keep Extreme E in their 2024 plans. Previously run by Carlin and Prodrive, the team saw its operations taken over by Rodin at the end of 2023.

In three years, X44 rose through the ranks to become the sport’s second-most successful team. They had three event wins in three seasons. A qualifying sweep in 2021 and a championship win in 2022. As such, they stand only behind Rosberg X Racing in terms of success in Extreme E.

Apart from the on-track success, X44 also played a crucial role in stirring up conversations about making the sport more sustainable. They were also successful in giving opportunities to people from all kinds of backgrounds. Despite not being a part of 2024, X44 is not shutting the doors to their return. The team could feature on the grid as soon as next year with the transition to Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars.

Lewis Hamilton continues pushing for diversity and inclusive in motorsports

Standing as the first and only black driver on the F1 grid, Hamilton has always been a key figure in calling for added diversity in motorsports. To achieve the same, he launched the Hamilton Commission in 2020. The Commission helps underrepresented backgrounds find a path into the world of motorsports. Furthermore, the X44 team worked towards the same.

Speaking about the same, Hamilton expressed his pride in the work done by his team. “I’m so proud of the incredible work that my team has undertaken so far in Extreme E, and I can’t wait for us to take it to the next level this year.”

X44’s diversity is further showcased by the fact that Stephanie Carlin acted as their team principal, standing as the only female in the role. Hamilton’s dedication to bringing a real change in motorsports is further reflected via the team’s deputy principal. Mercedes F1 engineer and the first Black woman on an F1 podium, Stephanie Travers, held the post.