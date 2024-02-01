Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari Talks Fill the Air Despite Mercedes Contract Extension

Lewis Hamilton once again finds himself in the thick of things, with there being the potential of him joining the Ferrari outfit following the 2024 season. The Briton signed a one-year extension deal with an option with Mercedes, opening the doors for him to jump ship at the end of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Fred Vasseur wants to secure his driver lineup for 2024 before the season begins, and the Charles Leclerc contract extension announcement came in line with the same.

However, the future of Carlos Sainz remains in doubt, with the Spaniard’s current contract coming to an end with the 2024 season. Given the same, the rumors of Hamilton signing for Ferrari in 2025 gain even more credibility. John Elkann previously contacted Hamilton for a potential role in the team, but the 7-time world champion politely passed the opportunity.

Now, Formu1a.uno quotes Vasseur as the Frenchman reveals he talks to Hamilton on a weekly basis. “I talk to Lewis [Hamilton] every week, but if I had to hire him, I would have to assume every time.” With this, rumors are growing of the prospect of Ferrari announcing the signing of Hamilton for the 2025 season.

The rumored sensational announcement did not sit well with fans, however, as they took to X to express their discontentment over the same.

Fans not in favor of Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari

While on paper, the prospect of Hamilton along the same path once trod upon by Michael Schumacher looks a great one, the reality of it doesn’t excite the fans. Given the same, they took to X to detail their opposition to the idea of the move.

Certain fans expressed confusion over the potential move.

While others claimed the rumor was one they never saw coming.

One fan claimed it was just a clever ruse to distract people from F1 rejecting Andretti’s entry into F1.

Another joked about the Mercedes’ social media account admin ensuring no such rumors went public.

Should the move happen, it would mark one of the biggest moves in the history of F1, especially given it will see Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton pairing up for the same team. As such, the team might also be inviting certain problems, such as who to make their lead driver and who to structure their program around.