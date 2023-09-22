Lewis Hamilton Wanting to Shatter Gender Barriers Had IWC ‘Nervous’ About Iced-Out $169,000 Collaboration

Lewis Hamilton is not only known as one of the greatest drivers in F1 but also for his fashion choices. This is because the Briton is not afraid of creating new fashion trends by wearing some of his unique and bold outfits. The 38-year-old has repeatedly defied whatever stereotypes he can, and he must have just defied another with his latest $169,000 IWC watch.

Hamilton’s latest watch is unique, as diamonds have been used to magnify its beauty. Moreover, the watch that IWC has produced for the Mercedes driver is a limited edition one, and only 44 pieces have been built to give a nod to the Briton‘s chassis.

Since Hamilton wanted diamonds on his own, IWC were “nervous.” However, the 38-year-old has made it clear that diamonds should not only be for women.

Lewis Hamilton explains why he used diamonds for his watch

After unveiling his limited edition watch, Lewis Hamilton explained why diamonds and platinum were used for it. In an interview with watchpro.com, he said, “I wanted to use platinum because it is as high as you can go in terms of material. And the diamonds on the dial were something else that I love.”

He then added why he was keen to add diamonds even though IWC were “nervous” to do so. “Diamonds should not be just for women’s watches and I think they really help elevate the look. And so, I persuaded IWC to put the stones on. I think they were a little bit nervous about it, but I think the result is great,” he explained.

Meanwhile, in another interview, Hamilton explained how he helped customize his watch. The 38-year-old stated that since his $169,000 IWC watch was his third, he wanted it to be special.

Hamilton explains why he wanted to customize his IWC watch

In an interview with style.corriere.it, Lewis Hamilton explained why he believes his latest IWC watch is the perfect one. He said that the Tourbillon was just what he wanted.

The 38-year-old also stated in the interview that he wanted to take part in the creative process on this occasion as he could not do it the first time he got his Tourbillon watch. At the time, he just wanted his name to be on that watch.