Lewis Hamilton Buries Old Dreams to Bless Long Lost Love Nicole Scherzinger as She Says “Yes” to Another Man

Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger were undoubtedly one of the most renowned couples in Formula 1. With over seven years of dating history, Scherzinger was one of Hamilton’s most open and popular relationships. And now, she’s getting married.

The duo has long parted ways now. Hamilton, forgetting his old dreams, has blessed his ex-girlfriend Scherzinger’s engagement. The Mercedes star’s latest social media activity was all to prove that he didn’t hold any grudge against his former partner.

Admittedly, the seven-time world champion was almost on the verge of marrying the Pussycat Dolls star, despite being turned down thrice by the pop star. Ultimately, they parted ways in 2015.

Hamilton’s good luck to Scherzinger’s fiance

Nicole Scherzinger recently posted her romantic ordeal on social media. Putting up a picture with her fiance, Scherzinger captioned it, “I said Yes.”

In the two pictures that were uploaded, Thom Evans, the Pussycat Dolls star’s partner, was seen on his knees, proposing to the Pussycat Doll with a ring.

As the 45-year-old uploaded the photos, Hamilton liked them from his official Instagram account. This, in return, proved that there is no love lost between them.

When it comes to Evans, he is a 38-year-old professional rugby player and hails from Scotland. Scherzinger and Evans have been dating for three years now and are now ready for their next chapter.

Why did Hamilton and Scherzinger break up?

The pair had been a power couple in the 2010s, with Scherzinger always being present during race days. With the spotlight on them, they shared songs, red-carpet moments, and race victories together.

To delve into details, Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger broke up owing to the busy schedule they had. In the thick of world championships, the Mercedes driver revealed that he wanted to spend more time focusing on his career.

All in all, the duo are still believed to be in touch with each other and share a good relationship. If not, Hamilton certainly wouldn’t have engaged in a post that depicted his former partner’s romanticism.