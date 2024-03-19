Lewis Hamilton’s Future Ferrari Aide Gives Highest Praise to Oliver Bearman

Oliver Bearman made his F1 debut at the Saudi Arabian GP two weeks ago and caught the attention of the entire paddock with his incredible P7 finish. Now, Riccardo Adami, who will be Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer at Ferrari next season, explains why Bearman’s debut was so special.

Bearman filled in for Carlos Sainz at short notice after the Spaniard got diagnosed with appendicitis. He took part in just one practice session before suiting up for qualifying, but still managed to finish P11. In the race, he made some brilliant moves to get 6 points for Ferrari on debut.

Adami, as reported by Junaid Samodien on X, told Scuderia Ferrari what surprised him the most about Bearman’s debut. “Many things, starting with zero preparation that we had, and the talent he showed in that weekend. How quick, and fast he was in understanding and executing the things that we discussed together beforehand.”

Adami also recalled a situation regarding the radio button. The Italian revealed that it got stuck during the race, but Bearman remembered how Adami told him about a second button on the steering wheel. His presence of mind ensured that Adami could still be in his ears during the race, and guide him through the memorable seventh-place finish in Jeddah.

While Bearman’s debut was impressive, it is unlikely he will get another shot at driving the SF-24, at least for now.

Carlos Sainz or Oliver Bearman: Who will race in Melbourne?

As of now, Ferrari haven’t made a statement regarding whether Sainz will return in Melbourne for the Australian GP. He was at the paddock in Jeddah, walking, just a day after his surgery, and reports suggest that his progress and rehabilitation has been optimal.

He is on the race poster too for Ferrari ahead of this weekend’s race. So, it seems to be clear that Ferrari is planning the weekend ahead with Sainz and Charles Leclerc as their driver.

Bearman, however, will be at Albert Park in Melbourne this weekend. The 18-year-old, who sits last in the F2 championship will be looking to redeem his season in the Land Down Under. However, if Sainz is deemed unfit to continue, Ferrari could call upon Bearman’s services once again.