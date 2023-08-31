Liam Lawson Sheds Light on Daniel Ricciardo’s Message to Him Before the Aussie Left AlphaTauri Responsibility for Him

Daniel Ricciardo had a short-lived return to driving in the F1, with the Australian getting injured in his third race weekend of the season. Suffering from a fractured left hand, the 34-year-old could be away from diving for a few weeks, which gave way to Liam Lawson earning an unexpected debut in the F1. Even though Ricciardo would have been upset at a missed opportunity, speaking to PlanetF1, Lawson revealed he had nothing but good words to say to him.

With the sacking of Nyck de Vries, Lawson had high hopes of taking the second seat in AlphaTauri. However, the arrival of Ricciardo made the 21-year-old wait for a little longer on the sidelines. With Lawson now an active part of the team, Ricciardo seemed to be doing whatever was best for his team.

Liam Lawson reveals Daniel Ricciardo’s message of support for him

Upon knowing the nature of Ricciardo’s injury, the team, including Lawson, had to wait for two more hours before they could be 100% sure about the extent of the injury. Once the full report came, the team decided to put Lawson in the place of Ricciardo. When asked if he had any communication with the injured driver about the replacement, Lawson said the Australian showed immense support,

“Daniel being the amazing guy that he is, he was super supportive. Basically, before he left to go have surgery, he was still on the track and he was very supportive. He told me to make the most it and if I needed any help then to ask him. He was very, very good about it.”

Having earned an earlier-than-expected debut in the F1, the New Zealander has a golden opportunity in his hands. Should he be able to prove his worth as a worthy driver, he could be looking at opportunities many drivers are hoping to fall their way. Lawson could even pose as a contender for a potential gig at one of the most coveted seats in the sport right now.

Lawson could be F1’s ‘next big thing’

Lawson can get a few more races under his belt before Ricciardo gets the all-clear to drive again could serve as his audition for a massive undertaking. With Red Bull’s Sergio Perez rumored to soon not be a part of the team, a young driver like Lawson could be just what they need.

Expectations from Lawson will be high from the next race, which is the Italian GP, as the weather forecast suggests dry racing conditions, and him having raced there before.

It will also be high because, with no time to practice before the race in Zandvoort, there weren’t many expectations of the driver. A rain-hit race that saw many drivers struggle, it was only about crossing the finish line for the AlphaTauri driver.