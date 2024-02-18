Max Verstappen Answers 40 Million-Dollar Question of Building an Empire Away From F1: “What I Don’t Do Is...”

Max Verstappen currently stands as one of the most daunting F1 drivers on the grid. Owing to his immense on-track success, the Dutchman is the highest-earning driver in F1. The Dutchman receives over $40 million in salary every year. Given the same, questions often arise over what he does with so much money. Speaking to the media alongside Marca, the Dutchman revealed his activities during the winter break.

Advertisement

Verstappen is a man of simple taste and rarely flaunts his money. When away from the F1 tracks, he opts for the comfort of his home rather than going out to travel or party. At home, Verstappen is a different person than on the tracks. He has a good time with friends and family. Additionally, he spends his time on his online ventures. These are the aspects where Verstappen invests his salary.

“At home I have a good time with my family and friends, I have my life online and other things that I am quite busy with (especially racing) for the years to come. What I don’t do is sit in a room on the couch with my cell phone, having a life like that is a bad thing.”, said Verstappen.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wearetherace/status/1651611210209452033?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Apart from this, the Dutchman also has plans to build an empire of sorts. He has a team called ‘Verstappen.com Racing,’ where he puts a lot of energy. Verstappen has big plans for the team and wants to create a new ladder for drivers to climb from karting.

He hopes to expand his team in disciplines such as DTM, GTWC Sprint, and the GT3 series. Per the Dutchman, “What happens in F1 is not life.” He wants to do something beyond it.

Doubts surround the future of Max Verstappen beyond 2028

At 26, Verstappen will be heading into his tenth season in F1. It is no surprise that the 3X World Champion is an ardent fan of racing. He has a simulation rig setup at his home, where he spends a lot of his free time.

However, F1 is not the only form of motorsport he loves. The Dutchman is a fan of all kinds of racing and wants to experience the same in real life. Locked down with Red Bull until the end of 2028, Verstappen will be 31 when a tough decision would face him.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1731323388503773589?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With F1’s growing calendar, the sport continues to demand more from its athletes. As such, it is inevitable for their energy to drain out sooner rather than later. Verstappen has often made claims of wanting to race in series such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and GT3 series.

Given his immensely competitive nature, Verstappen would want to race in these series while still in his prime rather than when he is 40. Hence, there are significant chances he might not renew his F1 contract beyond 2028.