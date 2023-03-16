Max Verstappen Down With Illness; Would Not Make It to Jeddah on Time

Max Verstappen clarified in a latest development that he’s fit for the upcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but would not make it to the venue on time. The Red Bull driver informed about his condition via Instagram saying he is fine after suffering from an illness. Despite winning on the track, Max Verstappen hasn’t been keeping well in the last few days.

As per his official Instagram story, Verstappen was suffering from a stomach bug in the last few days. Citing this as the reason, he missed his flight to Saudi Arabia ahead of the race in Jeddah. However, after postponing the flight for a day, the Red Bull ace is now fine to fly to the Middle East.

The Dutchman also said he will not be on the track until Friday. Going by this, it’s unsure if the Red Bull star will be available for the press conference session on Thursday. If not, he is expected to start the Grand Prix with Friday’s FP1 directly.

After winning the opening race of the season in Bahrain, the 25-year-old will be expected to continue his winning run. Moreover, in order to defend his Jeddah win from last year, the Dutch pilot needs to be at his fittest, which he believes will be in a few day’s time.