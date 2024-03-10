Max Verstappen Snubs Fierce Duel With Lewis Hamilton in 2021 As He Names His Best Season in F1

Although Max Verstappen has provided his fans with numerous memorable experiences over the past few years, his duel with Lewis Hamilton in 2021 attracted the greatest attention globally. Given all the turmoil over the course of the campaign and the circumstances under which he won his maiden championship, many fans assumed Verstappen would too love this season. However, the Dutchman has claimed that his title battle with Hamilton in 2021 was not one of his best seasons. The 26-year-old, in fact, claimed that the previous year’s F1 season was his best.

When asked about whether his duel in 2021 with Hamilton was his favorite F1 season, Verstappen replied, “I know you’re not going to agree with me (he smiles). But, in my eyes, the best was last year.”

Verstappen then explained why he understands that some people would disagree with him. According to the Dutchman, people simply perceived the 2023 campaign as a ‘one-way dominance.’ Therefore, this is the reason why they also neglected to consider how much each Red Bull team member contributed to the incredible outcome.

Verstappen and Red Bull dominated the 2023 season, as, barring the Singapore Grand Prix, they won every race last year. This is the reason why several fans and analysts went as far as to say that the sport has become ‘boring.’ However, despite these criticisms, the three-time champion says he is really happy about his performances in the 2023 season.

Moreover, Verstappen also said that he doesn’t pay any attention to the fact that some people find the 2023 season monotonous. He then concluded by explaining how he’s racing in F1 simply to judge the success of himself and his team. Therefore, in his opinion, the 2023 season was the best and the 2021 season ‘doesn’t even come close’ to it.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull broke several records in 2023

Last year, Red Bull scripted history by winning a record 21 of the 22 races. Interestingly, it was Max Verstappen himself who won a record 19 of these races. His run included a record 10 straight victories from the Miami Grand Prix to the Italian GP.

Moreover, while chasing perfection, the Dutchman also registered a handful of other records. Among them, the top ones are the most points and the most podium finishes in a single campaign.

However, it’s interesting to note that the Dutchman was charged $1.3 million because of his domination. Motorsport.com reported that Verstappen must pay this whopping fee to compete in 2024.

As for this year so far, Verstappen has already won two races. Considering the same, the expectation is that Red Bull will also dominate the 2024 season and that the Dutchman may win his fourth consecutive championship.