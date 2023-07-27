Mercedes Boss Forced to Cancel Parties and Disappear Because of Paps and Crazy Fans

F1’s hit documentary series Drive to Survive has been a hit among fans as this show has increased the popularity of the sport significantly. As a result of this series, not only are drivers more recognizable, but also team principals and others. While some seem to enjoy the limelight, others such as Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff do not. This is because Wolff revealed recently how he ended up cancelling his plans to Ibiza for the summer break as he did not want the paparazzi to film him.

While Wolff is escaping the cameramen, others such as Haas team principal Guenther Steiner are seemingly enjoying the reception. This is because the Italian-American has also written a book, Surviving to Drive: A Year in Formula 1, surrounding his time in the sport.

However, it is fair to say that the spotlight is not for everyone as seen in the case of Wolff. This is because, instead of choosing to party in Ibiza, Wolff is keen on escaping to a place where no one can find him.

Toto Wolff reveals why he isn’t keen on partying in Ibiza

Following the conclusion of the Hungarian Grand Prix this past weekend, former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg revealed the conversation he had with Toto Wolff about how they would spend the upcoming summer break. Rosberg explained on a recent Sky Sports F1 podcast about how Wolff is keen on wanting some time alone, and hence, is not keen on partying in Ibiza.

The German began his remarks by explaining about how the sport has taken on dimensions it did not have five to seven years ago. After stating the same he added how it can also be a bit overwhelming at times as seen in the case of his former Mercedes boss.

“I was speaking to Toto at the recent weekend. He said I am not coming to Ibiza because it is just paparazzi and nuts. I need to go somewhere where nobody can find me for the summer holidays. Everything is going out of control,” explained Rosberg.

And it is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that Wolff has raised concerns about how the paparazzi and the cameramen film them. This is because he once also slammed Netflix’s Drive to Survive by comparing it to Top Gun.

Mercedes boss believes Drive to Survive pretends to be like a documentary

Even though Toto Wolff is a fan favorite, he does not seem to enjoy the attention he receives. The same was seen last year when he appeared in season 5 of Drive to Survive last year. The Mercedes team principal was one of the primary focus of this season because of the huge concerns he had around porpoising.

Since the spotlight was on the 51-year-old, Netflix also interviewed him to give his thoughts on the upcoming season. He began by explaining how he had a laugh when told that this series is categorized as a documentary rather than a scripted show.

“It’s not a documentary. It’s closer to Top Gun than a documentary,” explained the Austrian. Considering Wolff’s repeated remarks about how they are filmed, it is fair to say that he is not a big fan of the same and would prefer to stay in the dark.