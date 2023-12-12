Millionaire Ex-CEO of Arizona Diamondbacks Plops Lando Norris’ McLaren F1 Car on His Porch as Christmas Decoration

The millionaire ex-CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks has notched up his Christmas decorations with his extravagant choice. Jeff Moorad has a McLaren F1 car in his backyard!

Jeff Moorad owned the MLB team Arizona Diamondbacks from 2004 to 2009 and is also a part of an investment group that has 15% ownership in McLaren Racing. Moorad is a prudent sports investor and runs his own sports investment group called MSP Sports Capital.

This is the same group that owns a 15% stake in the Woking-based outfit, worth about £185 million ($232 million), acquired in 2020. It may be this investor relationship that got Moorad access to one of McLaren’s F1 cars as a Christmas decoration on his porch.

According to Motor1.com, a Reddit post shows the 2017 McLaren car in Moorad’s backyard on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California. Another Reddit user commented, confirming it’s the 2017 car with the current livery. He also clarified that it will be moved to Los Angeles in January.

The car is on holiday display, and people are making noise in the neighborhood after seeing it. Usually, people go extravagant in Moorad’s neighborhood for Christmas decorations. However, having a Formula 1 car is a rarity. Jeff Moorad is not the only celebrity to want a McLaren F1 car badly.

Mark Wahlberg – a fan of Lando Norris and McLaren

A month ago, Mark Wahlberg was at the Netflix Cup, cheering for Lando Norris. Ahead of the Las Vegas GP, Wahlberg showcased his F1 fandom. However, he gives credit to his daughter for reeling him into “Drive to Survive,” which made him an F1 fan.

Wahlberg also posted a video of his daughter in a McLaren car on Instagram. He joked about stealing Norris’ car and gifting it to his daughter. He gave the Briton a shoutout by hilariously asking him to come and meet his daughter and take his car back.

It shows the American actor’s love for his daughter as he goes beyond lengths to get an F1 car for her. Besides, it is an extraordinary feeling to have a Formula 1 car delivered to your doorstep. Jeff Moorad will also relate to this feeling. Lando Norris may look to have one of his cars as a Christmas decoration, too, after seeing Moorad and Wahlberg.