Months After Launching His Own Singles, Charles Leclerc Melts Hearts of F1 Fans by Duetting With French Piano Artist

Charles Leclerc tried his trade in the world of music in 2023, launching not one, but three singles. Leclerc loves playing the piano and decided to make up for the absence of success in F1 by making waves in the music industry. Now, ahead of the 2024 season, Leclerc has seemingly not given up on this particular passion. On his Instagram account, the Monegasque posted a video of himself playing the piano with Sofiane Parmart, a French artist.

Advertisement

Leclerc did a considerably good job duetting with Parmart, who has almost 350k followers on his own Instagram account. The clip also found its way into X, and its safe to say that it melted the hearts of fans all over.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FirstsportzF1/status/1748974737324425366?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

These are the last few days off for Leclerc and the rest of the F1 grid before they all report back to their respective factories. Pre-season gets underway in just about a month, and the drivers are using this time to the fullest.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclercdata/status/1748770949497823343?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This is not the first time Leclerc warmed the hearts of his fans by showing off his Piano playing skills. During the first half of the 2023 season, he did just that.

Piano skills and F1 references helped Charles Leclerc take over music world

Charles Leclerc launched his own singles in 2023, and he used F1 references to name those. The first one he released was AUS23, followed by MIA23 and MON23. The names were inspired by the Australian GP, the Miami GP, and of course, his home race, the Monaco GP.

All of these were incredibly well received. Fans couldn’t wait for the 26-year-old to release more singles, but as the season progressed, he started to struggle with finding free time. Whether Leclerc launches more music of his own in the coming months or not remains to be seen.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LeclercNews/status/1639579947751690243?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But one thing is certain, his passion for playing the piano remains just as strong. The 2024 season starts just over a month later, and Leclerc will be hoping for a Ferrari car as beautiful as his piano pieces.

He has long been tipped as the man who will bring success back to Ferrari. So, will 2024 finally be the year he truly lives up to his reputation?