Not Achieving “Roger Federer” Status Helps $140 Million F1 Champ Sebastian Vettel Live His Humble Life

Although it has been over a year since Sebastian Vettel retired from F1, the four-time champion continues to receive widespread attention from the global media. Despite having a huge fanbase, the German former driver believes he is more fortunate than 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer when it comes to living his private life in Switzerland to the fullest. $140 million worth Vettel believes that since he is not as famous as the Swiss Maestro, he can enjoy his humble lifestyle by traveling by public transport, for example.

When asked in a recent interview with the NZZ if it ever concerns him that someone may recognize him when he uses public transport, Vettel replied (as quoted by motorsport-total.com),

“I have no problem with it at all. I also don’t understand when other well-known people develop paranoia that they could be recognized or harassed. I always tell them: Yes, you can take the bus or train too. Of course, I’m not Roger Federer, it’s probably a little different for him“.

Vettel then explained that most people use public transport “to go somewhere“, not hunt for celebrities. Keeping that in mind, the ex-Red Bull driver never refrained from using public transport in Switzerland to get around but has never had a bad experience to date.

Although Vettel prefers living a humble lifestyle, he is still a revered celebrity in the world of F1. He is one of the sport’s most successful drivers of all time and over the past few weeks, several reports have linked him to the Mercedes seat, that will be vacant after Lewis Hamilton’s departure.

Will Mercedes replace Lewis Hamilton with Sebastian Vettel?

Soon after the blockbuster news broke out that Lewis Hamilton would move to Ferrari in 2025, Sebastian Vettel confirmed that he held an exchange with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff via text. However, the German confirmed in a recent interview that he has no intention of returning to F1 at the moment, but that things could change in the future.

As quoted by si.com, Vettel said, “The Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff didn’t call me, but we briefly exchanged text messages. But so far, it’s not an issue for me, also because at 36 I still have all the time in the world. So it’s not going away. But my omens haven’t changed“.

As things stand, Vettel seems to be enjoying his life outside of racing. The 36-year-old cited at the time of his retirement how his keenness to promote sustainability made him quit F1. He wants to use this time away from F1 to promote the same and work on personal projects.