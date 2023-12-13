Oscar Piastri Girlfriend: McLaren Star Reveals How He Met His Partner and the Childhood Love Behind It

While on the eff won with DRS podcast, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri revealed that he met his girlfriend Lily Zneimer when they were both in school. The Australian went on to reveal the wholesome story of how it all came to be.

Advertisement

“Well, I met my girlfriend at school, so,” revealed Piastri when Shepard asked him if he was a ladies’ man. According to Shepard, Piatri would’ve been eye-candy for the girls at his school given his worthy exploits in racing categories like Formula 3 and Formula 2.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/piastricult/status/1733184948025376882?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The 22-year-old moved base from Australia to the United Kingdom in around 2015. The sole motivation for this switch was to ensure that Piastri would have the best shot at making a career in Formula 1. But this also meant that he had to spend around 4 years in a British boarding school. That is where he met Lily, aged about 17.

The couple have been an item for 4 and a half years now, according to Piastri. Lily is a frequent visitor of the Formula 1 paddock to, naturally, support her boyfriend as he strives to carve a niche out for himself in the world of motorsport.

Who is Oscar Piastri dating? More about Lily Zneimer

Well, a lot of information is not available about Lily. However, according to famed F1 photojournalist, Kym Illman, “She’s British, polite, quiet, classy and by the time you watch this, has probably graduated with a degree in engineering.”

According to Illman, the young Briton wants to make a living out of the sport of F1, just like her boyfriend. And the Australian journalist believes that “with her contacts, I’d say she has a strong chance of that.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/honeygiss/status/1733169254327820509?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The duo have done their best to keep their private life, well, private. As such, not a lot is known about Lily, neither does she like to advertise her life on social media. Her Instagram account is private and neither Oscar nor Lily have ever spoken to the media explicitly about the ins and outs of their relationship.

Despite this, expect her to be featured in the paddock extensively during the 2024 season and beyond. As Oscar Piastri extends his stay with McLaren, we are going to see a lot of Oscar x Lily content coming our way!