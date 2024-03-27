Patterns Of the Past Predict Ferrari Double Championship Thanks To Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc’s Aussie Exploits

Ferrari secured a 1-2 finish at the Australian GP led by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc respectively, and if the patterns of the past are to be taken into consideration, the Maranello-based outfit could be in for a memorable campaign. The signs point towards the Ferrari duo toppling not just Max Verstappen, but Red Bull as a whole.

As pointed out by multiple sources and social media outlets, including Desi Racing Co. on X, every single team that has secured a 1-2 finish in Australia (Melbourne) has gone on to win both world championships that year.

In 1996, Williams’ double podium finish at Albert Park led to a Damon Hill championship victory and a constructors’ title for the Grove-based outfit. The same was repeated in 1998 with Mika Hakkinen and McLaren, in 200o and 2004 with Michael Schumacher and Ferrari, in 2009 with Jenson Button and Brawn GP, and in 2015 and 2016 with the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg respectively.

On all these occasions, the driver who finished second also belonged to the very same team. They went on to become double champions. So, can Ferrari count on this pattern to hope for a championship win?

Ferrari’s championship-winning prospects

At Albert Park last Sunday, Ferrari seemed faster than Red Bull in terms of race pace. Carlos Sainz put in an incredible shift, taking the lead from Max Verstappen before the Dutchman had to retire from the race.

Charles Leclerc was not as fast as Sainz on the day but still drove well enough to follow the Spaniard and secure Ferrari’s first 1-2 since the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix. However, hoping for a championship charge could prove to be a step too far for Ferrari.

Red Bull still remains the dominant team. And even though Ferrari has visibly improved, there is still a lot of work to be done for the Maranello-based team. Whether Ferrari’s pace advantage against Red Bull in Melbourne was a one-off event or not can only be verified in the coming races.

The Japanese GP in Suzuka will be an exciting affair because Ferrari will likely bring in new upgrades. If they continue to give Verstappen and Co. a run for their money, the Tifosi will start dreaming about celebrating titles once again.