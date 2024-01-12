PHOTO: Fan Hangs Charles Leclerc’s F1 Car in His Window for Passers-by to Drool

An F1 fan has grabbed many eyeballs on social media by displaying Charles Leclerc‘s F1 car in his window. This has made a lot of passers-by in his neighborhood drool over looking at the Scarlet Red Ferrari hanging on the wall. Even fans on Twitter (now X) can’t control their excitement and are discussing ways to emulate this display.

Often, F1 memorabilia such as old car models, helmets, and race suits are a popular collectible choice for hard-core fans. This car is also a similar 1:2 scale model of the SF23 that Charles Leclerc drives.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclercsletters/status/1745585146630181047?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans have dug deep to also find out how they can purchase this scale model of the Ferrari car. Besides that, they also reacted in awe at the display.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MonteCarloMafia/status/1745585779546423702?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It certainly is a rich person’s act to have an F1 car model in one’s house. One fan found out that the price of this scale model is $12,500, which is “not cheap”, as per many fans. It weighs 30 kg and has dimensions of 2.2m x 0.9m, perfect for hanging on the wall.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sandyIovebot/status/1745586611432063266?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/girleclerc/status/1745585548394143799?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thebestlife_8/status/1745813401438175541?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While the fan figured out the pricing of the 1:2 scale model, and it seems like a model, it is still not known whether it is a real car. If it is, one will have to add a few more zeroes to its price to write a cheque for emulating this display. While this car model of Charles Leclerc seems like a scale model, there has been an instance recently of a real F1 car on display.

Former CEO of the MLB team Arizona Diamondbacks Jeff Moorad had put Lando Norris’ McLaren F1 car on display as a Christmas decoration in his backyard. The car was painted like Norris’ McLaren livery colors but was a 2017 car of the Woking-based outfit.