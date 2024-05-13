UFC Louisville Tickets: Where to Buy and How Much Does It Cost?

05.11.2011 Birmingham, England. Wide view of the Octagon as Rob Broughton (ENG) (black shorts) fights Philip De Fries (ENG) (blue shorts) in a Heavyweight bout on the Undercard during UFC 138: Leben vs. Munoz at the LG Arena. De Fries defeated Broughton via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). xRoganxThomsonx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ActionPlus11219004 Halle

UFC returns to Louisville, Kentucky after thirteen years for UFC Fight Night on June 8. Although the entire fight card for the event is not out yet, some of the fights have been confirmed. But the interest is high, so here’s how you can buy your tickets and of course, how much of a dent they will put in your wallet.

The tickets for the event are available for sale on Ticket Master. The cheapest tickets, which will put you up in the highest tier at the KFC Yum! Center costs $69, with the most expensive octagon side tickets going for $2,346.

Mind you, the ticket prices mentioned in this article are not inclusive of taxes and excess charges.

This is how much fans will have to spend if they want to get a chance to witness the likes of Dominick Reyes and Raul Rosas Jr. live. These two names are the biggest draws on the card as of now. Although, there is plenty of time and big names are being added to the card every day.

Regardless, Raul Rosas Jr. will look to continue with his winning ways as he faces Ricky Turcios in a highly awaited match-up. But ahead of his next fight, another UFC fighter has also called him out to fight at UFC Manchester.

Caolan Loughran wants to take on Raul Rosas Jr. after his UFC Louisville bout

Raul Rosas Jr. was set to take on Ricky Turcios at UFC Mexico. However, he had to pull out of the fight last minute due to illness. He will now take Turcios on at UFC Louisville.

If he manages to beat the American, he will have another fighter waiting to take him on. Following his win at UFC Atlantic City, Caolan Loughran called out Rosas Jr. to a fight,

“We can do the PPV in Manchester….I feel like a dickhead calling out an 18-year-old lad. But we’re in the same position. .. I think I’ll punch his f*cking head in.”

Talking about how Rosas and he have the same record, Caolan Loughran said he knew his position in the division. Right now, he doesn’t necessarily have the pedigree to call out the top 5 in his division. So a Rosas Jr. fight is a very realistic option for him. `