Red Bull Boss Christian Horner Is Just a Step Away From Reaching Lewis Hamilton Status

Currently holding the rank of OBE, Red Bull’s Christian Horner will soon flaunt a new title alongside his name, as confirmed by the latest list of names for the New Year’s Honors. Under King Charles III’s reign, the 50-year-old will now become a CBE (Commander of the British Empire), meaning Horner is now only one rank below Sir Lewis Hamilton in the British honorary ranks.

Upon learning of the news, Horner accredited his “phenomenal” teammates for helping him achieve the feat, as quoted by Mirror.co.uk.

“It is a great privilege to lead and work alongside such a phenomenal team as Oracle Red Bull Racing and also to work in an industry that contributes so much to the UK economy. I am enormously proud of what we have achieved with Red Bull in Formula 1 and in the wider high technology arena, and I am hugely honored to be recognized for that effort.”

In 2013, Horner earned his first recognition in the honorary ranks under Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, wherein he received the title of OBE. The recognition came given Red Bull‘s dominant performances in F1 between 2010 and 2013 when the Milton Keynes-based outfit won four consecutive constructors’ championships.

Having earned the rank of CBE, Horner joins the likes of John Surtees, Adrian Newey, Nigel Mansell, and Gordon Murray, who have also achieved the feat while belonging to the world of motorsports. Meanwhile, the same list also announced that McLaren’s Ron Dennis will earn his Knighthood during the ceremony, joining Hamilton’s league.

While Christian Horner enjoys a new rank, Lewis Hamilton already conquered the peak

In December 2021, Hamilton officially became a Knight in the British ranks after receiving his Knighthood from the Prince of Wales in a ceremony at Windsor Castle. Being 35 at the time, Hamilton became the youngest-ever F1 champion to receive such an honor. While Hamilton stands as the latest F1 driver to be a recipient of the honor, Jack Brabham was the first to earn the accolade, dating back to 1978- seven years before the Mercedes driver was even born.

Stirling Moss, Jackie Stewart, and Frank Williams stand as other racing legends to have earned Knighthoods over the years, making the club an exclusive league full of some of F1’s greatest drivers. While the origins of a Knighthood may be obscure, many believe the tradition dates back to the days of ancient Rome, where there was a class of Knights called ‘Ordo Equestris.’ Hamilton stands as the fourth and latest F1 driver to have received the esteemed honor.

Toto Wolff claimed Britain should be “proud to have an ambassador of the caliber of Lewis Hamilton” while congratulating the seven-time world champion for his feat. Meanwhile, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also praised the Briton for his achievements and claimed, “Lewis [Hamilton] is a true giant of our sport, and his influence is huge both in and out of a car.”